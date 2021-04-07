LHS track running toward goals

Spring is officially here for track and field teams, and the Loudon High School Redskins are showing a lot of promise heading into meet-filled April.
The team participated in its first meet of the season March 23 at Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School against several area schools, including Lenoir City, Karns, Sweetwater and McMinn Central high schools.
“We’ve only had one official meet because a lot of people aren’t hosting meets because of restrictions with COVID, and so we held a time trial here just to kind of give us a baseline of where the kids are at,” Allison Rutherford, LHS head track coach, said. “Our meet two weeks ago, we were pretty successful. Semy Turner placed first in the 300-meter hurdles and he’s posed right now to be top 10 in our Small Schools division, hopefully top four in our section to make it state.”
Several athletes that qualified in the first meet traveled to Cleveland on Friday to compete in the Lee University Invitational.
Sophomore Semy Turner showed out in the 300-meter hurdles, placing fifth overall. Sophomore Bradin Gray set two personal records and placed sixth overall in the discus throw, while junior Fenicia Jackson finished fifth in the high jump.
Senior Carrie Pittman also had a solid outing after finishing in the top eight in the 200-meter dash.
“So far it’s been good, but I’m hoping we’ll get some more relays in as the season goes,” Pittman said. “People will start to step up, and I think individually that my times will just continue to drop throughout the season. This year I’m really focusing on my open 400 and my open 200.”
Loudon was projected to send a handful of athletes to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s Spring Fling championships last year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of all spring sports.
Getting back in shape and training the body continues to be an obstacle, but Rutherford believes the athletes are progressing nicely.
“We’re just trying to get in shape and with COVID a lot of people were sedentary I think,” Rutherford said. “I was worried about our times and us not being in as good of shape as in the past, but I’m kind of seeing that across the board when I’m looking at other schools’ times. I sent some core training stuff to some kids that wanted to do some work on just getting their core stronger so they could be in better shape to run. I had some kids that did cross county so that helped a little bit, but there wasn’t a lot of interest of doing a whole lot of stuff during COVID from a lot of people I think.”
Senior runner Isaac Stewart was disappointed after missing his entire junior season and has worked hard in the offseason.
“This year I’ve been playing the catch-up game because we missed last year due to COVID,” Stewart said. “We’ve just been trying to get back in shape and getting back to our peak level of performance. It’s just been a lot of like catch-up work this year. The event I like to specialize in is the open 400, but we’ve been working on some relays and we’re doing really good in those.”
The numbers are down a bit this season and the roster mostly consists of inexperienced and young athletes, but Rutherford thinks several Redskins could make some noise this year at the sectional and state levels.
“Our throwers, we’ve got some promising throwers,” she said. “Semy’s been really good and we’ve got some promising relays. When they get their handoffs down, they look pretty smooth. Carrie Pittman, right now she needs to drop time a little bit but I expect her to do pretty well this season in the 200 and the 400 open. Fenicia Jackson has already broken the high jump record in the first meet we had. Those are some promising kids, and we’ve got the best attitudes we’ve ever had. These kids want to do well now and they’re just a great team.”
Loudon’s last track state championship came in 2018 when J.D. Thaxton placed first in the boys high jump.
For seniors, the goal this year is to simply qualify for the Spring Fling in May and have a final opportunity to compete for gold.
“I think it’s always something that’s doable,” Pittman said. “It’s just something that you’ve got to keep thinking about dropping your time and to just beat yourself in every race.”
Loudon will host the first meet of the season at 5 p.m. Friday. Admission will be $5. All LHS students get in for free.