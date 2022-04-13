LHS hires new girls basketball coach

Loudon High School announced Brad Abernathy as the new head girls basketball coach April 6 at a small ceremony in the school’s auditorium.
Previously head coach for the Tellico Plains Junior High School boys basketball team, Abernathy takes over from interim head coach Wiley Brakebill.
Brakebill stepped in as head coach mere weeks before the start of the season following the departure of previous head coach John Hii after one year.
Abernathy the program’s fourth head coach in as many years.
“This’ll be our fourth coach in four, so stability was a big part in what we wanted to get for you young ladies,” Jeff Harig, LHS athletic director, told players in attendance. “As we set out in that process, we really felt like we had four good candidates that we interviewed and we settled on one.
“Coach Abernathy possessed all of the skills we were looking for,” he added. “He’s someone who’s passionate about basketball. He’s someone who is extremely hard working. … We’re very, very excited, and I’m very excited, to introduce our next girls basketball coach.”
Abernathy said he hopes to be the last new coach at LHS for a long time. He spent the last nine years at Tellico Plains, where his team won a championship the past eight years.
“I wanted to coach at the next level, be in a high school,” Abernathy said. “This opportunity opened up and I think it’s a great opportunity to do something great.”
Loudon girls basketball is coming off a difficult year that saw an inexperienced team get only three wins. The Lady Redskins struggled with a roster composed almost exclusively of freshmen. Though several got plenty of minutes as a result, Abernathy’s team will still be on the younger side next season with only one returning upperclassman.
“I’ve not coached high school, but I’ve had young teams before in middle school,” Abernathy said. “There’s always a learning curve for them because they are younger, but just getting them out there and get them experience.
“The more playing we can do, the more opportunities we can get them, you know, in the summertime and in practice, that’s what’s going to teach them,” he added. “That way they become experienced as fast as they can in doing that. That’s going to be our plan, to try to take that on and just try to meet it head on, because that’s what it is at this point.”
Abernathy got his first chance to meet players at his introduction. He first addressed them from the podium during the ceremony to share his vision for the program and then had an informal chat over cupcakes. Players got to ask him questions on a variety of topics, such as offseason workouts and plans, while also discovering his personality.
“I think they’re excited,” Abernathy said. “I think they’re excited but they’re nervous at the same time because it’s all new for them.”
He was accompanied by Paul Chapman, his assistant coach for the last five years. Chapman will be joining Abernathy’s staff at Loudon, with another potential assistant set for talks with Abernathy in the near future. More positions might be filled later on, but Abernathy said there was nothing else certain at this time.
What he did know was what he would ask of players. Abernathy said he wanted to instill a championship culture at Loudon, which would all come from maximum effort.
“I think you have to build relationships more than just knowing them outside basketball and all that but through hard work and determination,” he said. “There’s no substitute for hard work. We come in every day and go hard in the gym, go hard in the weight room, just in who we are and everything that we do. That’s how we’re going to try to change (the culture).”