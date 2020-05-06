When Drew Jackson stepped on the field every Friday night the last four years, Loudon High School football fans knew they were in for a treat and opposing teams dreaded seeing No. 25 in the backfield.
Jackson wrapped up high school as one of the best players to come through the Redskins program.
“He ranks up there against anybody, and, arguably, you could put his career up against any of the best players I’ve coached,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “I go back to my three best skill players, all came through in 2014, and as a career, Drew’s career is cemented as the great name of one of the best seasons in history. Of course, we did it together, but he was the leader for that team. I’ll always be indebted to him, and we were very fortunate to have him.”
Harig and a handful of other coaches knew Jackson was a special talent long before he got to high school.
Jackson starred in the local youth football league and became a household name within the Loudon Quarterback Club.
“I’ve been playing football since I was 4, and, growing up, my brother played and playing in the backyard and everything, with him just pushing me and everything,” Jackson said. “I always lived in Loudon, but I always traveled to Riceville to play on their little league football team until it was my Hopper year, and we switched to Loudon. Growing up, the hill was an amazing experience for me. Football’s always been my No. 1 though because I really didn’t start playing basketball until my sixth-grade year, and that was just because I was athletic.”
Jackson made an immediate impact at Loudon during his freshman season before suffering a severe arm injury. The Redskins finished the 2016 season 1-9.
“It was big my freshman year because I was ready to play, so I got stuck in and I was ready for it, but I guess my body wasn’t ready for it, so I went down with the injury,” he said. “Other than that, I just rode by teammates the whole time. I loved it, it was a great atmosphere, so I always stuck by Loudon.”
When Harig returned to Loudon the following season, he knew Jackson was going to be a go-to player and the foundational piece of his rebuilding puzzle.
Jackson switched to quarterback as a sophomore and developed into one of the most dynamic playmakers in Region 3-3A after leading the Redskins to an 8-4 record and second-round appearance in the Class 3A playoffs.
“Drew was always the guy that was the best athlete on the field, and so talking with Candics Jones (LHS offensive coordinator), we had some choices to make as to how we were going to make sure the best athlete on the field was going to handle the football the most, and so he proposed to me to using Drew at quarterback like he did in middle school,” Harig said. “Living and dying with his ability to throw the football, sometimes that looked good and sometimes he struggled with that, but at the end of the day, he’s the first and only player to have 1,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season.”
Jackson was poised to take the next step in 2018 but suffered a high ankle sprain in the Redskins’ opening game against the Greenback School Cherokees.
He attempted to play the following week against Lenoir City High School in the heated Battle of the Bridge rivalry but was sidelined early to avoid further injury.
Jackson rehabilitated his leg and was forced to miss the majority of the season. In the final five games he appeared, Jackson rushed for 701 yards and four touchdowns on 91 total carries.
“Yeah, it was tough because I could get out and do little things, but like I tried coming back the next week against Lenoir City, and I couldn’t do anything on it and just being out there with my teammates, I just missed it so much,” Jackson said. “Jen (Rossi), our trainer, she worked with me constantly, rehabbing through film sessions. I’d be icing just trying to get everything. I came back that year not at 100 percent, but I could still run and do what I needed to do.”
Jackson vowed to have an explosive senior campaign and put in countless hours of hard work in the gym and on the field.
He tallied 167 carries for 1,450 yards and 25 total touchdowns in 2019, but his defensive playmaking prowess came as a pleasant surprise. His two interceptions Nov. 22 in the Redskins’ 33-14 win over the Red Bank High School Lions was an unforgettable performance for Harig.
“He really attacked the weight room with a vengeance because he was determined not to have another losing season, so he was very determined to go out with a bang his senior year,” Harig said. “I think the thing that surprised me the most with him is just how dominant he was on the defensive side.
“Playing corner, you know, I was scared his sophomore year to play him a lot on defense because of his season-ending injury the year before, and we needed him on offense,” he added. “This year, we really wanted to be cautious with him defensively but knew he was such a defensive playmaker on the defensive side.”
The Redskins finished 2019 at 13-1 and appeared in the second Class 3A state semifinal since 2014.
Jackson was named the Region 3-3A Most Valuable Player and participated as a starting running back in the 2019 Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic.
“It’s just great being up there getting all this recognition because we’re a small town here and not really a whole lot of people know about Loudon,” he said. “Just for my senior class, we wanted to put Loudon back on the map, and I feel like we did that.”
