LHS boys basketball wins big

As the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday, Loudon High School head boys basketball coach Josh Graves knew the Redskins reached a rare place following a 61-53 win over the Brainerd High School Panthers in the Region 3-2A quarterfinals.
The win marked the program’s first in the region quarterfinals since the 2005-06 season when the Redskins upset Fulton High School 53-50 in the Region 2-2A tournament.
“I’m so happy for our kids because it was another tough game plan, another tough opponent,” Graves said. “Chattanooga Brainerd is very well-coached and we have a lot of respect for them. They’re talented in a lot of different ways and for these kids to come out and bust it the way they did, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. The quality win that this is for our program and it being the first time since 2006 that we we’ve won a region game — the first time ever that we’ve won a Chattanooga region game. I’m super proud and super happy for our kids.”
The Redskins jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter, but the Panthers responded in the second quarter with four three-pointers to cut the lead to 11 at halftime.
Brainerd continued chipping away in the second half behind the guard trio of Xiyeer Lattimore, Keon Wheeler and Dennis Lewis. The Panthers trimmed the lead to four midway through the fourth quarter thanks to hot shooting from the arc.
But the Redskins rallied late behind senior point guard Donavon Blankenship, who scored 14 of his 21 total points in the second half.
“I figured it would be more physical, but I figured we would get more calls because we went to Chattanooga and didn’t have their refs,” Blankenship said. “We like a good, physical game and we came out on top so I guess it’s all right.”
Loudon did not substitute players during the game. Jackson Williams contributed 12 points, Keaton Harig had 10, Broady Harrison added 10 and Haden Houser finished with eight.
Williams hit two three-pointers that swung the momentum back to the Redskins down the stretch.
“I think we came out under control and just stayed poised when we had the ball,” Williams said. “We didn’t get rattled by their pressure much in the beginning, and it helped us out and got us a bigger lead. I’m just trying to stay confident with my shot and hit them when I have an opportunity. It means a lot just to be able to say we were the first ones in a long time to win a region game and even the first ones to win a Chattanooga region game. It’s been a long time.”
Graves said the energy level from the team and fans was unprecedented and contributed to the win.
Saturday’s attendance was the largest this season since the onset of the pandemic, which gives Graves hope that “things are starting to get back to normal.”
“Thank you to the home team crowd because I don’t know if it was that full on our side when we played Sweetwater here a couple of years ago,” Graves said. “I know the gym was probably more full as a whole, but man the home crowd came out and supported. I said something to Coach (Ben) Curtis and (Caleb) Dutton right before the game and said, ‘I tell you what, these kids have a whole lot to play for and it’s right across the way from them.’ Those guys are awesome and all the community members, you guys are awesome for coming out and supporting us. We’re going to need all the help we can get.”
Since dropping the final six games of the regular season, the Redskins have bounced back to win three in a row, including the District 5-2A championship.
Graves credits the defense for stepping up and stonewalling the potent offenses of McMinn Central, Sequoyah and Brainerd. Loudon competed under the glass against two of Brainerd’s athletic, larger post players.
“We called tonight the kitchen sink game plan because you’ve got to keep teams with these kinds of athletes on their heels,” Graves said. “You can’t let them get downhill, you can’t let them be a shark with blood in the water because they’re going to pounce. We have to do the same kind of Helter Skelter deal where you’re switching it up, changing zones. We did a little 2-3, we did a little man-to-man, we were going to do a little soft full-court pressure and some junk defense, but we didn’t need it in hindsight. It is what it is, but we’re literally going to throw the kitchen sink at them. It’s what we’ve preached is box, box, box, because these guys can sky for rebounds.”
Loudon hosted the Howard High School Hustlin’ Tigers on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime in the Region 3-2A semifinals.