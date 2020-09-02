LHS Bass Club starting to have success

After being in existence for nearly three years, the Loudon High School Bass Fishing Club has gradually grown and is expected to make some noise this season.
The club started in October 2017 and featured one duo of Alex Hawkins and Austyn Myers. For the 2020-21 season, the club boasts 16 members and eight boat captains.
Charlie Brown, LHS advanced manufacturing teacher, is head coach.
“We had one team fish our very first tournament, and we went from just having one team in the tournament to now we should be putting in seven or eight, possibly nine boats in them this year,” Brown said. “When I was first handed this, my son loved bass fishing and I had fished in just a handful of bass tournaments in my life. I wasn’t a professional fisherman by no means, but I’ve learned a lot myself since then. Just trying to get these kids out on the river in these tournaments has been a challenge, but it’s come a long way and I’m happy with our progress.”
Hawkins, who is now a senior, helped spearhead the club’s formation three years ago.
“I’ve been fishing since I was young, and I started bass fishing when I was in seventh grade and got into big time,” he said. “My freshman year was the first year we had the bass club, so I’ve been in it ever since. We just kind of threw it together. We partnered up together and just sort of went out one day to a tournament, and it really started to hit off more toward the end of that season. At the beginning, it was a little rough.”
Charlie’s son, Brad Brown, joined the team last year as an eighth-grader.
“I’ve been fishing since I was little and really started competing when I was in sixth grade,” Brad said. “My first tournament when we fished, it was about a few weeks after I had just joined. I had never fished a tournament before, so when you’ve got over 200 boats there and this is your first time fishing it, the pressure’s real high because you have a lot of boats and the fish might not turn on, so you’re thinking about what to throw. It was stressful, but it was fun.”
The club experienced growing pains the last two years.
“I just kept pecking and working at it and got it to come along, and it’s took off because the kids have really wanted it,” Charlie said. “If it weren’t for the kids, of course, it wouldn’t happen. I’ve got good captains that volunteer their time. Most of them are parents, but I’ve got one captain that doesn’t have a kid in it and volunteers his time and he makes almost every single tournament. I’ve had a couple in the past day or two reach out and want to become captains to get these kids out on the water and give them the full experience a bass fisherman gets when he fishes these tournaments.”
Progress has been slow but trending upward as more teams have started to place well in tournaments. The duo of Dilan Farris and Karson Scott placed 19th out of 300 boats in a tournament just before the COVID-19 outbreak shut down the season.
“We’ve had a couple of top-20 finishes, which is a pretty good accomplishment,” Charlie said. “We’re getting better every year. We went from not having many weigh-ins to every time we go out we’ve got a few that’s weighing in some fish. We’ve not placed high quite yet, but each time we go out and practice these kids are getting better and are really dedicated.”
He expects several teams to place high this season.
“With all this COVID stuff going around, it’s definitely going to be difficult,” Brad said. “You can’t talk to your buddies and say, ‘Hey, throw this or throw that.’ Expectations for this year should be to place a lot higher than we did last year, and we’ve got a couple of really good captains coming up and a lot more kids fishing. We’ve got a bunch of kids that are actually really good at fishing that’s coming up.”
Hawkins wants to soak in his senior season and will be grateful for any tournament.
“It’s more of just getting the kids out there and getting them fishing and making them feel like they’re in a family with this club,” he said. “That’s really what it is. You can go out there and fish all day and might not catch nothing, but someone else can and they can just help you out. I’ve never really been worried about how I place, but it’s more just about going out there and having fun.”
Loudon’s first tournament will be the Tennessee BASS Nation High School Southeast regional Sept. 19 on Nickajack Lake.