LHS baseball athlete signs with college

Recent Loudon High School graduate Bailey Jolley will have the opportunity to live out his dream of playing collegiate baseball after signing with Johnson University this summer.
“Going to play college baseball is something my father instilled in me and my brother growing up,” Jolley said. “It was always an inspiration to us and a future goal. I remember telling my third-grade teacher for projects and stuff that I wanted to be a (Major League Baseball) player, so I mean it was always a dream of mine. ... Once I got to my senior year and I finally got an offer from them, it really is like a dream come true.”
Jolley is one of four LHS baseball players to sign this year and will join the Royals with fellow teammate Jacob Mallory, who signed with Johnson in May.
“Once we both talked to each other and decided we were going to do it together, it was surreal and we were excited,” Jolley said. “We’re actually rooming together, so it’s going to be cool.”
Jolley graduated from North Middle School and was set to transition into Lenoir City High School baseball program before trying out for new Redskins coach Jason Lambert in 2016.
“I went to Lenoir City and I remembered when I decided I was going to come to Loudon, Coach Lambert had actually came in contact with us as soon as he got the job,” Jolley said. “Me and Cade Smith decided to go to Lenoir City when we knew (Aaron) Everett was leaving, but ultimately with Coach Lambert, it was like that player-coach connection right from the jump. We really fell in love with him, we liked the way he does things and what he had planned.”
Jolley proved a valuable asset for the Redskins and played multiple positions on the field, primarily as a catcher.
“Bailey’s, in my opinion, always had the intangibles and talents to be able to play at the next level,” Lambert said. “For me, it was evident that Bailey had the ability to play college baseball from the moment he walked into our program just with the intangibles that are hard to teach, like quick hands, quick feet, him being a switch hitter, him being very athletic, being a good leader — he’s a good vocal leader.”
Jolley had to miss his junior season in which the Redskins advanced to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2015.
His senior season was also cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bailey suffered a little bit from his inability to play his junior and senior year due to the pandemic and another situation that was out of his control at the time, which is even more of a testament to his ability that he’s also getting an opportunity to play college baseball with only two years of actual high school baseball experience,” Lambert said. “That’s how good of a baseball player he is, and I’m excited for him to be able to go play baseball at Johnson.”
Despite limited playing time in high school, Jolley received interest from several colleges.
“Once I went on that official visit with Coach (Ben) Fair, just looking at the school and the way he was talking to us and how he backed up his program that he loves so well and he was proud,” Jolley said. “Me and Jacob, we were hooked by that. The other coaches we talked to, we didn’t really see it like that. They kind of reeled me in, and the program we got to look at and everything, it was just awesome.”
Jolley is projected to rotate as a second baseman and catcher and could see some immediate playing time on varsity in his freshman season.
“As far as I know and talking with Coach Fair, I’m competing for a starting job,” he said. “Obviously, I have to start with a junior varsity role with the team, but as soon as we get into open practice, I’m going to be rolling with varsity guys. (Fair) told me I’m going to get my shot, so we’ll go from there.”