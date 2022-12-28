Lessons learned for Redskins in tourney

Loudon High School’s boys basketball team had two very different outings in last week’s Loudon Christmas Classic, though with the same result.
A miserable first game against Concord Christian Academy ended in a heavy loss for the Redskins. Although day two saw another loss against Karns High School, the performance was in stark contrast.
“We kind of had the Christmas syndrome of we took Christmas break early and didn’t feel like we played well,” Josh Graves, LHS head boys basketball coach, said. “But we played really well against Karns. Turned it over a little too much, but the boys played hard, and Karns is probably one of the better teams in Knoxville right now. … I thought the boys played much better today and responded to my challenge from our lackluster performance yesterday.”
Graves had plenty of reason for concern early in the Concord game as his team trailed 11-2 less than five minutes into the contest through a combination of mistakes and missed shots.
A timeout righted the ship for the rest of the quarter, keeping the deficit relatively the same, but a repeat in the second quarter had the Redskins down 47-24 at the half.
Though the bleeding stopped in the second half, the damage was done. Loudon never really got going and showed no real threat of narrowing the deficit. Only in the final moments did the Redskins make any inroads toward a more acceptable scoreline, but the contest ended 73-57 for the visitors.
With no opportunity to work on what went wrong before the next game, Graves said he was concerned for a day two repeat. However, his players took the wake-up call to heart and came out with much more intensity and desire against Karns.
“That’s the toughest thing to me,” Graves said. “When you play back-to-back games, especially when your first game isn’t good, you’re just afraid that that’s going to bleed over into the next day as a coach. But you just got to kind of reset and preach a short memory with the boys.”
Loudon’s attacking play in particular saw a net improvement in the second game of the tournament, and the Redskins led 23-20 at the end of the first quarter.
While Karns took a three-point lead by halftime in a contested back-and-forth game, no team could pull away for the first 24 minutes. Karns thought they had the advantage halfway through the third quarter after an 8-0 run put them up 51-43, but Loudon responded with a 16-9 period to close out the quarter trailing by a single point.
The fourth quarter proved one too many for the Redskins, however, as the visitors bounced back into a 76-65 lead halfway through the final eight minutes. The gap, caused in part by repeated Loudon turnovers, was there to stay as Karns ran out 82-72 winners.
Turnovers and overall ball handling have been a big area of concern for Loudon in the first half of the season, with Graves attributing some of the issue to inexperience and youthfulness. While some would improve with time, he said he would need to keep harping in practice.
“I think the majority of it is we’re young and we like to do things our way and we’ve got to kind of get that out of our heads and play off two feet more and keep the ball off our head,” Graves said. “It’s stuff that we can learn and be better at, but it just takes a conscious effort from the boys every day to try and focus on that and limit those turnovers.”
He said consistency comes through a commitment to fundamentals, something this team lacks at times.
“Consistency is key with our boys, and in two days we were not consistent,” Graves said. “If we would have played the way we did today (against Karns), I feel like we would have beat or had a much better chance to beat Concord. And even their coach made that statement to me, that he thought we were better but just didn’t show up. So consistency is going to be key, especially with these young guys. You got to be locked in and focused and ready to go every day.”
Loudon will use the break to disconnect for a bit before returning at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 for a non-district home game against Sequoyah. The Redskins will follow up Jan. 6 with a trip to Tellico Plains High School for their first district matchup of the new year.