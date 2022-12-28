Lessons learned for Redskins in tourney

Loudon’s Jayden Capshaw dribbles past a Karns player Thursday.

 Timothy Belin | News-Herald

Loudon High School’s boys basketball team had two very different outings in last week’s Loudon Christmas Classic, though with the same result.

A miserable first game against Concord Christian Academy ended in a heavy loss for the Redskins. Although day two saw another loss against Karns High School, the performance was in stark contrast.

