Lenoir City swimmers win second meet

The Lenoir City High School Panthers swim team, which combines students from Lenoir City and Loudon high schools, earned a second consecutive regular season win Saturday by defeating Knox Central and McMinn County high schools 150-93-60.
The Panthers are 3-0 after starting the season Feb. 20 with a 134-128 win over Heritage/William Blount.
“Today went great, and this is my first week coming back after maternity leave,” Breanna Folk, LCHS head swim coach, said. “It was awesome to see the kids from last week do so well, and then today they were really pushing themselves hard. They continued to practice really well. I had my assistants here the whole time and they were able to keep the kids going the whole time, and I think with the meet last week and this week that it shows the kind of training they put in and how hard they worked even when I wasn’t here.”
The top high school individual finishes included Lauren Dubes, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle; Will Dubes, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle; Alex DeRose, who placed first in the 200-yard individual medley; Elijah King, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle; Ellie Sims, who placed first in the 100-yard freestyle; Cody Fine, who placed first in the 100-yard freestyle; and Carly Wrobleski, who placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Lenoir City took first in the high school boys and girls 200-yard freestyle relay, and the boys also won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
In the middle school competition, Emily Dubes placed first in the 100-yard individual medley and the 50-yard backstroke. The girls team also won the 200-yard medley relay.
King achieved a state cut time in the 50-yard freestyle and will have the opportunity to compete in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association State High School Swimming and Diving Championships in April at the University of Tennessee.
“I think I’m very happy with how I swam because I made a state cut in my 50 free,” King said. “I dropped a second off my 100-yard breaststroke, and I’m just barely off from getting it. It was good and I’m very proud of how I swam here.”
The high school swim season typically starts in late November, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed competition nearly three months.
The team continued to practice in the offseason, which has had little to no effect on the Panthers since firing back up.
“It’s been a little chaotic, but I think the team has adapted very well,” King said. “Things are going very well so far. I think based off today, we’re doing pretty well with all things considered.”
“Their overall stamina is great, and they’re looking even better than they did last year at this time,” Folk added. “Most everyone is at their best times or faster than their best times, and so for them to be able to do that ... we’re training pretty hard and they’re tired, but for them to be able to do that now is really awesome.”
The Panthers are off this week and will return to action at 9 a.m. March 13 at home against Roane County High School’s Kingston Yellow Jackets.
“This season is a little funky because we started late, and so our training is a little bit shorter,” Folk said. “This next week, we’ll just be able to get back in, recap for the next two weeks before we have our next meet. We’ll kind of work on some finer details while still kind of building them up in an aerobic base. Hopefully, we’ll build up enough that once we start resting for the next few weeks, we’ll be ready to go.”