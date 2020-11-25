Lenoir City swim teams enjoy new bubble

Members of the Lenoir City High and Concord Christian schools swim teams were congratulated Thursday by Lenoir City officials for fundraising efforts for the new bubble over the Claire Donahue Aquatic Center.
Both teams presented an honorary plaque to Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, and Zack Cusick, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation program coordinator. The presentation comes on the heels of a one-year financial battle and a possible disbandment of the team due to the rapid deterioration of the previous bubble that housed swim meets in the winter.
Prior to the start of the 2019 season, the bubble showed major signs of wear and tear. Lenoir City Council and Lenoir City Board of Education in June 2019 stated a replacement bubble was “not affordable” in their respective budgets.
The project was estimated to cost nearly $110,000 and Aikens promised if the team could raise at least $55,000, the city would help pay the remaining half of the total.
LCHS and CCS swim teams can now use the pool year round, as well as the Lenoir City Betas youth summer team.
The team immediately kicked off a vigorous fundraising campaign and was able to raise enough funds with the help of various donors in Loudon County, including Auto Director, Farm Bureau agent Chris Hughes, Elm Hill Meats, Foothills Boots, La Lupita, Lenoir City Utilities Board, Mabry, Akhrass & McCary, DDS, Ms. C’s Bed and Biscuits, Nature By Design, On Earth Energy Group, Pediatric Consultants and Ugly Mug Coffee.
The LCHS swim team is expected to start the season in January.