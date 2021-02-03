Lenoir City soccer athlete signs

Lenoir City High School senior Emily Lowe signed her letter of intent Friday to play soccer at Lincoln Memorial University.
Surrounded by family, friends and coaches, Lowe said the signing was an “incredibly special” milestone.
“It kind of came along because I didn’t think about playing college soccer until kind of this year,” Lowe said. “Once I decided, (Chris) Pickell helped me and I’m just super excited and blessed that I get to have this opportunity to play at the next level.”
Soccer has been a passion since Lowe was a young girl and she developed into a solid athlete in the club ranks.
Once she arrived at the high school as a freshman, her attributes and skills stood out to head coach Chris Pickell.
“When she first came in as a freshman, she was very skilled, very technical in her abilities,” Pickell said. “One thing that she developed over the years was the leadership, not necessarily the loud, vocal leadership, but she let a lot of her actions do the talking. Her skill set has always been very good for her position she plays in the midfield.”
Lowe proved an incredible asset for the Lady Panthers and played a significant role in helping rebuild the program into a legitimate contender for the District 4-3A championship the last two seasons.
“Freshman year, I came in and he actually started me, which was pretty awesome as a freshman,” Lowe said. “I just felt like throughout the years and playing here, each season got better and I got better. Pickell has just been a really great coach, and I’ve improved every single year here. I feel like I’ll continue to grow as a player in the next level as well.”
The senior midfielder capped off her final season with six goals and five assists en route to being named to the All-County team and All-District 4-3A second team.
“She’s been real steady and has been that steady person for us,” Pickell said. “Between her sophomore and junior year, she really took a big step, and part of that is just getting older. She is very much a distributor of the ball and stats don’t always tell the true story of how good a player is ... and I kept telling her, ‘Hey, you may not get an All-District or All-Region award in triple A because it’s pretty tough but when you go to an ID camp, they’ll recognize that skill set.’ That’s what coaches at the next level are looking at is it’s not so much about if you can score, they want to see if you can pass the ball and score if needed, move around and play a couple of positions.”
Lowe didn’t receive much attention from schools until this season. Her decision to sign with Lincoln Memorial came as a surprise.
“I never really put my name out there until like this season, and so then that’s when I got my name out there so that way people could see me and know who I was,” Lowe said. “When I first contacted them, they invited me to come up there to see the campus, see the facilities, meet the coaches and I just fell in love with the campus. I just really like the campus, and I just feel like it was the perfect fit for me and so I decided to go with them.”
Pickell said the transition for Lowe to the Division 2 level should be quick after competing in one of the best districts in the state for the last four years.
“In college, I could actually see her playing as a midfielder or an outside back because the game is different in college where most of your forwards are going to be taller,” Pickell said. “That’s kind of the way I’ve coached them from a standpoint of, ‘I’m going to coach you the way you’d get coached in college in terms of formations and stuff.’ She should adjust pretty well, and she’s smart and picks up things really fast. I think her freshman year, there’s going to be a learning curve. Luckily with the district we’re in, the speed of play is very fast so it won’t be a whole lot different from triple A soccer in playing Farragut, Bearden and some of those schools to playing against Tusculum or Carson-Newman.”
Lowe hopes to make an immediate impact for the Lady Railsplitters.
“They’re very organized and I just feel like I’ll fit right in,” she said. “Strength-wise I feel like I’m very good at connecting passes and giving people good balls to shoot. My weakness is I’m not very good at shooting the ball, but I’m very good at distributing the passes. I’ll just have a good time, but I’ll still get to play and have fun.”