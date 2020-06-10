Lenoir City runner signs with college

Lenoir City High School graduating senior Kassie Welden realized a dream come true May 8 when she signed her letter of intent to run track at Tennessee Technological University next year.
The offer came as a surprise to Welden after suffering from a series of injuries the past two seasons.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to be able to sign with Tech just because the last two seasons for cross country were pretty bad, and, of course, we had the coronavirus that canceled the track season that I was really banking on,” she said. “The coach (Peter Dalton), out of the blue, I was talking to him and told him my times, and a couple of days later he sends me the paperwork I need to do to sign. I was just extremely excited and completely caught off guard.”
Jeff Kuhl, LCHS track and cross country coach, knew Welden was special when she joined both programs as a sophomore.
“She gave a spark to my program in cross country that I’m not sure we would’ve been the group we were without her,” Kuhl said. “She was that important and in track as well. She’s a kid that has had to overcome some physical issues with running, but it’s been an up-and-down experience for her. She’s a go-getter, she works very hard and she has talent, but she had some injury issues over the past couple of years that have set her back.”
Once Welden realized she had the ability to run at the next level, she committed her time to becoming the best runner possible.
“My first week of practice, Coach Kuhl actually pulled me aside and was like, ‘You’re running for college. You have the ability to do it’,” she said. “My entire high school career, I kind of had that lingering in my head from that moment of him telling me I had the opportunity to run in college.”
Welden’s first injury came during the track season of her junior year. Looking to bounce back, she suffered another injury during the cross country season of her senior year.
“It was just the thought that someone told me that I could do it, and I really thought I could, so I kept putting in the time for it,” she said. “Every time I got hurt, I waited and healed up, went right back at it and tried to do better than I was before.”
Although she had to miss her final track season at Lenoir City, she continued to work on her own to earn a scholarship.
“She contacted the coach over at Tennessee Tech and found out what the standards where, and she trained on her own to get those standards,” Kuhl said. “She timed in the 800 (meter) with 2:27 the other day on the track, and that got her past the standard for a scholarship opportunity. She’s working on her cross country time, so I’m tremendously excited for her. This is something her and I have talked about despite overcoming the injuries and things. I always thought she had the ability to run in college. She really loves to run.”
Welden also plans on joining the TTU cross country team and will major in engineering.
“She’ll move up to a scholarship opportunity if she can get a little drop in her time, but right now, she’s a running a time on the greenway at probably a seven-minute flat, maybe under seven-minute pace,” Kuhl said. “She needs to go a little faster than that, but I think she’s capable of getting those times.”
Welden will continue to push herself this summer to prepare for her freshman season.
“I’m hoping I can get into the top spots of my team this season as a freshman, I’m really pushing for that,” she said. “We’re not allowed to talk to our coach face-to-face at the moment, but our coach will have video chats with the team, and he gives us individual workouts. Their No. 1 job is to make sure we’re enjoying what we’re doing.”
