Lenoir City basketball ready to start season

Excitement has been buzzing around the Lenoir City High School Panthers basketball team all offseason as a new coaching staff prepares.
Following Brent Burns’ decision to step down as head coach at the end of last season, former Loudon High School girls basketball coach Josh Brannon in April jumped on the opportunity and became the Panthers fourth head coach in seven years.
Brannon has since assembled a staff that includes former LCHS standout guard and University of Tennessee assistant coach Dylan Brewster, Chris Pickell, Matt Coe, Wade VanHoecke and Caleb Rutherford.
One of Brannon’s top priorities has been instilling a culture change for a program that has compiled a 36-80 record over the last four years.
“It’s been a great start so far because the players, the coaches, myself have really meshed and bonded well,” Brannon said. “It’s been a good fit, and I think it’s been off to a really good start so far. Our thing is the guys need to learn to how to compete, and that comes from, obviously, the hard work and what it takes to get there from a skills standpoint, but there’s so many intangibles that go into doing things the way they need to be done and that bleeds over into success. It’s getting these guys to understand that they can compete with anybody they play with — it doesn’t matter the size of the school. We’ve got to have that mentality year in and year out.”
Brannon believes his “selfless, tough-nosed, physical” philosophy will pay dividends this season after witnessing the team’s effort during a difficult offseason due to COVID-19.
The Panthers worked hard in the weight room and the gym to prepare for an uncertain season.
“Our guys like being pushed, like being challenged, and they’re hungry,” Brannon said. “You’ve fed them a little bit, they’re chewing and now they’re ready to take that next step. It’s been really fun, so to me this is a great opportunity with everything that’s presented itself.”
The team has responded well to the new staff.
“We really love the new coaching staff that’s given us a new look on how they want us to play and everything,” David Ross, senior guard, said. “We’re kind of having to adapt to that, but this offseason has been really good and they’ve been working us really hard. I think it’s going to show in the season.”
Lenoir City will be led by the senior trio of Ross, Scory Correa and Tucker Yancey. Brannon will also look to several underclassmen — Parker Tramell, Mason Guider, Carson Brewster and Cody Cross — to step up.
Brannon has been pleased with sophomore guard Dalton Varner, along with freshman guards Drew Henry and Zach McNabb from Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School.
“We don’t have a whole lot of experience returning from a heavy-minute standpoint,” Brannon said. “A lot of your junior class kind of played spot minutes here and there or had inconsistent minutes from one night to the next, so there’s a learning curve there just from on-the-floor experience. From an expectation standpoint, we need to lock into our standards the entire ballgame. We need to stay the course and focus on us day in and day out. The byproduct of the wins will come if we follow that process.”
The team will lean heavily in the post with Yancey and Tramell.
“I think we’ve adapted pretty well to the new coaching staff, and I think they have been really good at getting to know us and pushing us to our limits,” Tramell said. “I think they’ve just done a really good job with us, and I think they really care about us. I definitely feel like I’ve worked more on my shooting this year, as well as just trying to get used to the game better. Last year, I was definitely a little more timid with me being a freshman. I’ve definitely gotten used to the game and have gotten way stronger.”
Lenoir City will look to make some noise in its final year in District 4-3A. Maryville, Bearden and Farragut are projected to finish in the top three, but Brannon believes the team is capable of pulling some upsets.
“Our approach is we believe in our guys, and they need to understand that it’s truly one of those deals where they’ve also got to believe in themselves that they can compete with anybody in the district,” Brannon said. “I’m not saying we’re going to go out and put a number out there, but I can promise you that we’re not going to lay down for anyone in the district. I expect us to go out there and play our brand of basketball and take the challenges at hand.”
The Panthers will start the season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Coalfield School as part of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s annual Hall of Fame series.