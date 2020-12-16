LCHS swim team preps for unique season

Despite the regular season being pushed back three months, the Lenoir City High School Panthers swim team is putting in the work to prepare for a January start.
The swim season usually kicks off in late October, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced teams across the state to wait until the new year. However, the Panthers have been able to practice twice a week for the last month to get in shape.
“We started off and were unsure of what was going to happen with the season, and so that was a little challenging,” Breanna Folk, LCHS head swim coach, said. “Just with the anticipation and buildup was hard but once we ended up figuring out that they were going to push it back, I think from there it was easy to make a decision that we still wanted to have something for the kids to get in the water and still participate. Some may not be able to do the spring sport and for others, this is what we do in the winter. I think overall, it’s been great and it’s another way to bring everyone together in a time when everything seems to be falling apart.”
Many swimmers on the high school team participate on the Lenoir City Betas youth summer team, but the summer season was cut short due as well.
Will Dubes, LCHS junior, said the offseason has been challenging for all swimmers.
“This year for everybody is strange, but I was hoping for just even one more race but I understand fully that we need to be safe,” he said. “There’s no races, but I am glad that it was delayed and not fully canceled. I still can race next year and that’s really nice, but so far it’s been really awesome just practicing with the team and getting to know each other better. There’s no meets so we get to focus on a lot more technique, and that helps with really building my stroke.”
Melissa Willis is the lone senior. She hopes the season will be able to go on as planned in order to cap off what’s been a successful high school experience.
“It’s been a little bit stressful being on and off and not really knowing what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to be in the pool and see what our season looks like,” Willis said. “I’m looking forward to this, especially after everything that went on with the bubble.
“It’s been a little rough getting into the water because I keep getting quarantined and things like that, but it’s been really nice with the smaller sessions and practices,” she added. “We’ve had more chances to work on technique and things like that. I’m hoping when we get back to the regular season that everybody will be really improved in that aspect.”
Practices are run in a clinical style with an emphasis on building technique and improving small details such as starts and turns.
“We’ve kind of gone back to the basics of usually in a season, we’re getting ready for them to swim very fast in a short amount of time,” Folk said. “Now we’ve been able to focus more on technique and not so much of building any foundation or building up for speed. I think they’ve responded great, and we have all the procedures in place and make sure that we’re following COVID compliance. I think they’ve responded really well to that, and I think it’s allowed everybody to come a little closer this year more so than other years.”
As with other sports, uncertainty remains as the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association works on details for how the season will take place.
There is a strong possibility teams will have to compete in virtual meets and submit results electronically.
“I think it’s still up in the air and there hasn’t been too much communication on how that will work,” Folk said. “I think we’re still in the works of figuring that, and plus I’m expecting a little one so I’m not sure how it’s all going to quite work out just yet.”
The Panthers are hoping to field another solid team this season after sending three swimmers, including Willis, to the state championship last year.
“For this entire year, I do hope that we can still race in an environment where it’s very competitive and energetic,” Dubes said. “I hope teams will show up, things won’t be canceled and we can just still have a good time and not be worried about this stuff. I know my entire team wants that to happen.”