LCHS soccer wins ‘Battle’ at the death

Lenoir City High School’s boys soccer team won the “Battle of the Bridge” game against Loudon High School in dramatic fashion Friday.
With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Manolo Paredes converted the only goal of the game to give the Panthers a late victory over their cross-county rivals.
“It means a lot,” Santiago Correa, LCHS head boys soccer coach, said. “You can hear them inside the locker room, screaming, yelling. … Always it’s a good rivalry game. And I give credit to those boys, Loudon boys, they fought it.”
Loudon suffered late heartbreak. The Redskins thought they had done enough to earn a draw, but head coach Yoni Espinoza said they could be proud regardless.
“Excellent game,” he said. “I’m sure for the fans it was better than us, but these guys held strong. Tough loss last 30 seconds, but very proud of my guys because they fought really hard. … For everybody here, you saw tears on the field, it’s heartfelt. This is a game we want to win. They have a really good team, also two divisions bigger than us, so for these guys to fight the way they did, I’m very proud of them.”
The first half was an even affair as both teams enjoyed chances but lacked end product in the final third.
Loudon got the first real opportunity of the game three minutes in when Jared Aguilera’s shot from outside the box sailed over the crossbar. The Panthers got their first chance five minutes later, with Paredes’ driven shot turned wide by Redskins goalkeeper Jonathan Hernandez. From the corner, Paredes got another crack but his shot was blocked by a Loudon defender.
The two teams maintained a back-and-forth through much the half, enjoying equal amounts of possession and trading big chances.
Paredes was the biggest threat for the Panthers, getting off several shots and a couple of crosses down the left side, while Oscar Vega was the main man for the Redskins, showing plenty of energy to force turnovers and create chances. Neither side could find the breakthrough, however, and the players went in at the half with the game scoreless.
While fairly even up to that point, the second half was a different matter.
The first five minutes saw renewed energy for both sides in an up and down contest, but the match eventually settled in Lenoir City’s favor. Correa switched formation at the half, dropping a striker for an extra midfielder in an attempt to match Loudon’s 4-3-3.
The strategy worked. The Panthers enjoyed much more possession and ran most of the second half.
Lenoir City had a couple of free kicks fail to hit the target as the Redskins grew increasingly frustrated, tensions boiling over at times when refereeing decisions went against them.
Loudon defender Eric Gonzalez had an excellent last ditch tackle just before the half hour mark to stop Lenoir City’s Estuardo Saucedo from going through on goal, but the Redskins struggled to get on the offensive and spent much of the second half dealing with dangerous LCHS attacks.
“We were dominating,” Correa said. “They went and played more defense, and I think they would have been happy with a tie. But we wanted a win.”
The Panthers did everything but score and looked destined to win even as time ebbed away, but Loudon almost pulled off the perfect heist five minutes from time.
The Redskins picked their moment to get up the pitch and down the left wing to send a ball into the box. As it ricocheted inside the area and LCHS players scrambled to clear their lines, Loudon’s Ronaldo Guillen pounced on the loose ball, but his shot was blocked by a number of bodies. The Redskins kept the pressure on to win a corner only for Lenoir City to clear it near post.
Those moments of Loudon dominance in the final minutes almost proved the team’s undoing as the Redskins committed more men forward. Lenoir City took advantage to spring a counter with a minute left and thought it had won a penalty with seconds to spare, only for the assistant to raise his flag for offside.
As Loudon launched the free kick forward, the game seemed headed for a draw.
Lenoir City won the ball back outside its area with less than 30 seconds to go and fans urged players to take a hopeful shot from midfield as the seconds counted down. Instead, the Panthers kept their heads and sent Saucedo away down the left side. After getting away from his fullback, he put in a low cross for Paredes to turn home, sending the home team into delirium with 3.2 seconds on the clock.
Correa said he was pleased with the win but less so with the performance. He felt his players should have put the game away earlier, but nerves got the better of them.
“We got to fix it,” he said. “I said it last game, I think rivalry games is again in the head, they start playing nervous. Rivalry and district games, they get so nervous, so we got to change that culture.”
He said he hoped getting one over Loudon could be just the boost his team needed.
For Espinoza, he wanted to find positives in the loss.
“This week has been a really good week for us,” he said. “We’ve been growing. We started out really, really bad, trying to learn the system, and now slowly getting better and better and better. And these guys are believing it. We’re competing against teams like this, being a small school. … Very proud of these guys, the way they fought. We played a really good team and we fought them to the last minute.”
Both teams played again Tuesday after News-Herald presstime and are back in action Thursday. Loudon hosts Sevier County High School in a non-district encounter at 7 p.m., while Lenoir City travels to Maryville High School for a district matchup at 7 p.m.