LCHS soccer dominates Anderson County

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers came out firing and never looked back Thursday night en route to a 4-2 win over the Anderson County High School Lady Mavericks.
The Lady Panthers struck first 10 minutes into the first half when senior Sydnie Cziep scored off a deflection from the goalkeeper. Cziep delivered an assist 14 minutes later to sophomore Layla Brogdon down the middle for a goal to lead 2-0 at halftime.
“We played really good in the first half, which is good because our last game was not good,” Chris Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said. “They really bounced back and they played well. I mean, they moved the ball. Anderson County’s a good team, and I think they’re second in their district. We moved the ball, we controlled things and I was really proud. I didn’t have a whole lot to say at halftime, so it was good.”
The Lady Mavericks responded early in the second half and cut the lead to one, but Brogdon answered with two more goals in a 14-minute span to complete the hat trick.
Anderson County scored another goal, but the Lady Panthers’ defense held on for the win.
“There wasn’t necessarily a specific weakness in the defense that allowed me to score,” Brogdon said. “It was more of our offensive plays that allowed me to get open and score.”
“They were rocking,” Pickell added. “Sydnie’s been playing all over the field for us, so she’s been playing some defense and offense. I told her she was going to play offense and go at it, and she played probably her best game of the year. She really got after it. I mean, three assists and a goal — that’s pretty strong. She’s pretty unselfish, which I appreciate it because there were a few times she probably could’ve scored but laid it off.”
Prior to the match, the Lady Panthers picked up a big 5-2 district win Sept. 24 over the Heritage High School Lady Mountaineers but fell 3-1 to Carter High School on Sept. 29.
Pickell said the win offers a good bounce heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
“The difference is we passed the ball with purpose, we played with a little bit of fire in us, a little intensity and we competed,” Pickell said. “Against Carter, we didn’t really compete a whole lot and we just kind of went through the motions, so I’m really proud of them for coming back. I kind of got on them quite a bit after the game against Carter. I don’t like doing that, but I had to and they responded. I’m proud of them.”
Lenoir City took on the Sequoyah High School Lady Chiefs on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime. The final regular season match will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against the South Doyle High School Lady Cherokees.
“I expect us to work together and play how we played tonight for the last few games of the season,” Brogdon said. “My personal goal is to keep up my own intensity and end the season playing the hardest I can.”
The coaching staff will emphasize fundamentals and clean up minor details before the District 4-3A tournament. The Lady Panthers are slated to host the Lady Mountaineers at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 for a quarterfinal matchup.
“We’ve got some goals that we can beat and, obviously, from a win-loss record we’ve got some numbers we want to try and hit,” Pickell said. “We can still get there. For us, we’ve got to stay healthy. We have a couple of girls out that would have been starting that are out because of contact tracing. We won’t have them this coming week, but they’ll actually be back for the tournament. We just need people to step up, clean stuff up and just be ready to go for the district tournament.”