LCHS lands softball hire

Lenoir City High School has a new softball coach in place to lead the dugout in the upcoming season.
Chris Brittain, LCHS athletics director, said travel ball coach Matthew Helton was officially hired Friday.
Helton has ties to the team the past three years already, being the father of senior Madison Helton. For eight years he’s been part of travel ball, six of which have been as head coach.
“The season’s right around the corner per se, so I mean spring will be here before you know it, and we need girls that are lifting, that are training, that are throwing, that are getting in softball shape and doing the fundamental things that need to be done to have success,” Brittain said. “The sooner we could get a coach in place and build some of those relationships that are needed with the girls, the better’s it’s going to be for the softball team.
“We wanted to find the right person and I think we did that and I think we did what we needed to do as far as not making any rush decisions,” he added. “I think we got a really, really good hire.”
In speaking with Helton, Brittain said he felt the new coach understood the importance of relationship-building and fundamentals for the game.
“He wants to teach the girls the game,” Brittain said. “He wants to build the softball program not only at the high school level but also at the middle school level and also at the rec league. We’ve had conversations about for our program to be successful it’s got to be an all-in community effort from rec league, from middle school, from all the way to the high school.
“There’s got to be relationships built with the girls and with parents and with feeder programs,” he added. “I think he’s someone who wants to do that and he knows there’s a lot of time and effort and energy that’s going to be involved.”
Helton replaces Sarah Vance Vaughn, who resigned in August for personal reasons just a couple of months after taking the job.
But Helton ultimately takes over for Mike Zeller, who led the Lady Panthers to a six-win season and two wins in District 4-3A last year. The Panthers have since realigned to District 5-3A.
Helton first wants to focus on game fundamentals and build a foundation.
“Just stick to fundamental softball — throwing, hitting, catching, those things, and just start developing players,” Helton said. “Get them in the weight room, get them fast, get them strong and then come out in February and practice, work hard. I’m not a show guy, I’m a plain and simple we’re going to work hard, we’re going to practice hard so that when we show up on game day we’re going to play hard.”
He said he hopes the Lady Panthers will be “very aggressive” and “fundamentally sound” when the season gets rolling.
“We’re going to do our best to not make crazy errors,” Helton said. “We’re not going to throw the ball around. We’re going to have a plan and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re not going to try to vary from that. My coaching style is very fundamental, very simple, plain, this is our job. I want every girl to know every position. Obviously, pitching and catching, that’s more specialized, but the rest of the positions I want every girl to know what everybody’s doing and what everybody’s job is so that they have a high game IQ, so they know the game, they know what’s going on. We’re going to work on that in the offseason and we’re going to work on that when practices officially start.”
Practices officially begin in February, with the season starting in March.
A meet-and-greet with the team will take place sometime this week, Brittain said.
“I think we got the right guy,” he said.