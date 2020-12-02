LCHS Hall of Fame celebrates 50 years

Former athletes, coaches and contributors from Lenoir City High School are being recognized this month as the LCHS Sports Hall of Fame celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The LCHS Sports Hall of Fame adopted its first class in 1973 after several years of deliberation.
“In 1969, Lenoir City News-Banner sports editor Tommy Bradshaw and a group of local sports enthusiasts from the Lenoir City Quarterback Club accepted a mandate from the editor of the paper to select the most outstanding athletes to have ever played for the high school,” Junior Collins, Hall of Fame member, said. “In 1970-1973, they were able to come up with 50 names of athletes — in their opinions — the best of the best. These athletes were placed in the newly formed LCHS Sports Hall of Fame in 1973.”
The Hall of Fame then went dormant for 30 years before former LCHS baseball star Dale Barton stepped in to help restart the program in 2001.
Two years later, Barton compiled a short list of people in the community to create the first committee, with Barton serving as the chairman through 2008.
“For years, Dale had dreamed of reviving the Lenoir City Hall of Fame,” Collins said. “He did so in 2001, while living in Smyrna, Ga. After researching and compiling all the data and pictures about the original Hall of Fame, he selected the first group of business persons, city and school officials and Hall of Fame members. This group became the first LCHS Sports Hall of Fame Committee. Glen Williams was then elected chairman, and the current chairman is Ron Tilley.”
The committee’s first task was to develop a nomination system and criteria for members. Nominated athletes must receive at least 75% of the vote from the committee and can include former players, coaches, administrators, officials or contributors to LCHS athletics.
An induction ceremony typically takes place in October, but ceremonies have been canceled the last three years due to a lack of required criteria. The LCHS Sports Hall of Fame has 135 members, 59 of which are still living.
“The new committee developed the first bylaws and all operating forms, such as the nomination and ballot forms and the banquet program,” Collins said. “They set high standards for election. They decided that the members should be officially recognized with an induction ceremony at which time they are presented with a plaque, a ring and by having their picture placed on the Wall of Fame. Athletes are eligible for consideration when they have been out of school for 10 years and provide a profile of their accomplishments.”
The last class inducted was in 2017, which included girls basketball star Katrina Thaxton, multi-sport athlete Randy Tatham, all-purpose athlete Billy Willis and Olympian swimmer Claire Donahue.
Donahue, a 2007 graduate, was an All-State swimmer at LCHS and swam collegiately at Western Kentucky University. In 2011, she won a gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly and 4x100-meter relay at the Pan American Games. She also finished seventh in the 100-meter butterfly during the 2012 London Olympics and won gold as a member of the 4x100-meter medley relay.
“I owe so much to my family, friends and this community for all of their support over the years,” Donahue said. “They all have sacrificed so much for me and pushed me to be the best I can be. As a 10-year-old, I always dreamed of going to the Olympics and I was able to live that dream out. It was such an awesome feeling knowing that I was just one of a few people that represented this entire country on the world’s biggest sports stage. It was just incredible.”
Tatham, a 1972 graduate, played basketball at Roane State Community College, where he set the single-game rebound record with 21. After college, Tatham signed as a punter for the Dallas Cowboys.
“Lenoir City means so much to me and I have to thank everyone that helped me in my career,” Tatham said. “I couldn’t have done anything without God, the support of family, friends and the school. It’s such an honor to be named to the Lenoir City Hall of Fame and it’s something I will cherish and remember for the rest of my life.”
The current committee includes Collins, Chris Wampler, Nancy Beaty, Paul Brewster, Rick Chadwick, Mike Hall, Gilbert Luttrell, Eddie Park, Rosemary Quillen, Mark Thomas, Ron Tilley and Glen Williams.
The Hall of Fame room, constructed in 2010, is located on the ground level of the LCHS football stadium and includes plaques of all inductees, photo collections and various team memorabilia from decades past.
For more information, visit https://www.lenoircityschools.com/41719_1.