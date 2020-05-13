Dylan Brewster has cultivated an intense passion for basketball and is now pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a head coach.
Brewster, a 2015 graduate from Lenoir City High School, is looking to move back to East Tennessee in hopes of building a high school program following a one-year stint as an assistant coach at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
“I just got engaged this past February, so I wanted to think about how I wanted my family to live. I wanted to provide a stable living place because, unfortunately in the college ranks, you have to travel a lot — you have to follow the job,” he said. “There’s no guarantee to be at a spot for even more than a year, and I wanted to provide some stability in that frame for my family in the future looking ahead, so I wanted to be able to do that.”
Basketball has always been a way of life for Brewster, and his desire to become a coach was shaped by past experiences.
Brewster was an exceptional player for the Panthers and received several collegiate offers, but he decided to get his feet wet in the coaching waters at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he served as a manager for the men’s basketball team.
He received another playing opportunity when UTC offered him as a walk-on after his freshman year. However, he couldn’t shake the coaching itch and eventually accepted a graduate assistant position with the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team in summer 2018.
While at UT, Brewster helped scout opponents and assisted players and coaches in practice. More importantly, he experienced the opportunity of a lifetime as he played an integral part in the Volunteers’ historic 2018-19 season that yielded a No. 1 national ranking and a trip to the Sweet 16.
“That was a year I’ll never forget,” Brewster said. “Those guys, the players, the staff, the support staff, that was an unreal feeling to be No. 1 for however long we were, to be in the conversation. For a kid like me growing up in Lenoir City, growing up a Tennessee fan, it was really something. I mean, I’m just getting chills right now just thinking about us beating Kentucky in the SEC tournament, beating Gonzaga in Phoenix. That stuff means a lot as a coach or when you’re involved with the program because of the effort you put in, but then to add on top of that my love for the University of Tennessee.”
At the conclusion of last season, UT associate head coach Rob Lanier jumped on the opportunity to become head coach at Georgia State University and decided to take Brewster with him.
Lanier credited Brewster for filling in the gap between players and coaches.
“I thought he had some talents that were really necessary for us in trying to establish what we wanted to do,” Lanier said. “I think he has the innate ability to connect with players. He’s got a personality and I think he creates trust with the players. I thought right off the top, he did build that bridge between the coaching staff and the players, and he did that. They trusted him, he knows the game, he’s got some great abilities and can still shoot. He was probably the best three-point shooter on the team, so he had their respect and trust. At the same time, he had a disposition to coach.”
Brewster was able to expand his role at GSU and played a key part in helping the Panthers win 19 games and be competitive in tight contests against Duke and Georgetown.
“That was something that really intrigued me to be able to sort of get my hands even more into the program, to learn more, to just get some more experience and do some things like that, so that’s why I ended up going down to Georgia State with Coach Lanier because I had a really good relationship with him,” Brewster said. “... It was just something where I was going to do a little bit more, be a little more involved with the things that go into running a program.
“It was a blast, and we were able to go to some really cool places and compete,” he added. “We were able to go to Duke and we sort of hung with them and were in the game in the second half, which is sort of all you can ask for when you go to a place like Duke. ... We went to Georgetown right after that, which was a lot of fun. Georgetown in Washington, D.C., was cool to be in. We got to play in the (Washington) Wizards arena, which was another cool atmosphere.”
The season came to an abrupt end following the COVID-19 outbreak in March, which allowed Brewster time to weigh future options. He felt it was time to begin settling down with his fiancé Lindsey Jones and decided to pursue a head coaching job at the high school level.
“What I want to add is just a level of enthusiasm and energy, bring it every day to help these kids get better at basketball and as people,” he said. “I want to develop relationships with the kids where maybe 10 years down the road, they’re in the area and they want to help coach, they swing back by and help out or they play pickup with the guys and just develop a family atmosphere with the program. I want to make something that lasts beyond the basketball court, and that’s one thing I learned especially from Coach (Rick) Barnes up at Tennessee that there’s a family atmosphere that goes with running things and doing things the right way and working hard as a group.”
Lanier believes Brewster has what it takes to run his own program.
“However he chooses to go forward in his career, he’s going to be successful. If he decides to be a college coach, I think he one day would be a college head coach and be successful,” Lanier said. “If he chooses to be a high school head coach, some high school is going to be really lucky to have him for a long time. He’s really good, and he has all the skill and talent. If he wanted to come to this level and be a recruiter, he could be a great recruiter. He’s just one of those guys that are gifted in a lot of different ways, and he can take that skillset and apply to where his passion lies.”
Brewster hopes to return to East Tennessee and get started right away. He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to Lenoir City one day.
“I grew up in Lenoir City, grew up in the area and would love to come help and try to do what I can to help in any way. That would be great, that would be awesome if that could happen,” he said. “I know Coach (Josh) Brannon a little bit ... and I know he’s going to do a great job. He’s a great coach and is going to bring some energy and some enthusiasm to the boys side of things at Lenoir City. I would love to come back to help if possible. I think that would be great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.