LCHS golfers compete for region title

Lenoir City High School was well-represented Monday when senior Jeremy Ellis and freshman Alex Barton competed in the Large Schools Region 3 golf tournament at WindRiver Golf Club.
Golfers struggled throughout the day with windy conditions. Ellis finished with a score of 82, while Barton carded a 90.
“They did well,” Adrian Pearce, LCHS head golf coach, said. “Jeremy went to state as a sophomore, so that’s just extra pressure on him because when you go as a sophomore, you expect to go as a junior, you expect to go when you’re a senior. With our district, that’s a big deal. I told him today that I was really proud of him. He puts some pressure on himself, so we had kind of set a goal of 74 that would get in but it looks like even par is going to get in even with these conditions. That shows you how good the golf is.”
Ellis was confident heading into the tournament after a successful practice round.
“In my practice rounds, I was playing really good and felt really comfortable on the course,” he said. “Today I was hooking the ball a lot and things didn’t go my way and had a lot of bad breaks, but either way I went out there and gave it my best. It is what it is.”
After an outstanding performance in the District 4 tournament, Barton also came up short of his goal of advancing to state as a freshman.
“The wind was pretty tough, and I did pretty bad today,” Barton said. “I definitely did better in districts, shooting a 72. On the back nine, it was the worst. I went like eight, seven and 11 — it was pretty bad.”
“I’m really proud of Alex, and he’s going to be pretty good for us,” Pearce added. “He played in a high-powered group today, so it was a learning experience. I started watching his scores and his dad played college golf, so I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got somebody that can play.’ He’s going to be a great player, and he’s still growing and filling out.”
Ellis played at the team’s No. 1 spot the last two seasons and closes out the final chapter of high school.
He is committed to play golf next year at Walters State Community College.
“This was definitely a super fun year, and I had a lot of fun playing this year,” Ellis said. “I’m sad we couldn’t have made it a little further, but I’m still glad to be here. For most of the year, I’ll probably take most of this year off. I’ll practice but won’t be playing tournaments as much this winter, but once the season kicks up next year, I’ll be playing in tournaments all throughout the summer to get ready for college golf. I’m excited and I’ve grown a little bit more in the last two months, so I’m struggling again with my height difference but it’s all good.”