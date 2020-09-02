LCHS golf nears end of regular season

The 2020 high school golf regular season is almost complete, and the Lenoir City High School golf team is taking a week off following a big 169-182 boys victory over the Loudon High School Redskins.
“Our No. 1 and No. 2 players tied and what won the match for us was our No. 3 and No. 4 players, which is Alex (Barton) and Jonathan Shamblin that really swung the match in our favor,” Adrian Pearce, LCHS head golf coach, said. “It was a lot closer than it normally is, so they’re definitely getting better. It was a good match and anytime we beat Loudon, it kind of makes our year. We like to win that, and it kind of gets us ready for districts because basically we’ve got one more match.”
Lenoir City senior Jeremy Ellis had an “off day” after shooting a 42 but was glad to pick up the win. Ellis and Hank Moneymaker will finish high school 4-0 against Loudon.
“This being my senior season, it was the most memorable and most valuable to me,” Ellis said. “I was definitely really excited to hold that (Battle of the Bridge) trophy all four years — it felt really good. Me and all my teammates that have been on the team for all four years; it was just a big accomplishment for us to beat our big rival team throughout all high school.”
Ellis has been the most consistent golfer for Lenoir City the past two seasons and has shot as low as 34 several times this year.
“The last few matches have gone pretty well and we’ve had some pretty solid scores,” he said. “Everybody on the team that’s been playing is on a good trend, and everybody’s trending in a good direction. Against Loudon, I didn’t do a great job, but we had our backend there to back us and support us to help us win.”
Following the Loudon match, Ellis committed to play golf at Walters State Community College.
“Walters is one of the top (junior college) schools in the southeast area, and I felt like right now with my game the way that it is, I’m playing really well but it’s not exactly what I know my game can be,” Ellis said. “I’d like to go to Walters to get a couple of years of experience and lower my scores so then, hopefully, I can transfer to a bigger school. I felt like Walters was a good fit, and it was a good way for me to improve and work on my game.”
Pearce has been pleased with how the boys team has stepped up this season en route to picking up wins against teams such as Farragut, Catholic, Heritage and Hardin Valley.
“Jeremy has been steady all year, and Hank is getting better,” Pearce said. “He started out a little bit slow but has really kicked it in. Our No. 3 player, Alex Barton, is a freshman and he’s really helped. Jonathan Shamblin is my No. 4 and has kind of solidified that spot. He’s gotten better throughout the year, too, and we’re always trying to peak around district. Our district has gotten more competitive this year, and almost every team has improved so it’s going to be a cat fight trying to get out of there.”
The Lady Panthers are young but continue to show improvement.
“Amanda (Matzek) qualified for region last year, and she’s playing anywhere from about 15 shots better than she was last year,” Pearce said. “By the time she leaves Lenoir City as a senior, I expect her to be competitive to maybe win district.”
Lenoir City will host Bearden and Heritage on Sept. 9 for the final regular season match before competing Sept. 16 in the Large Schools District 4 tournament at Egwani Farms Golf Course in Rockford.
“We should be in the running for that third spot, but every team except for a couple are going to be vying to move on,” Pearce said. “It’s going to be really competitive. Even as an individual, getting to region is going to be a tough task. You’ve got some teams that have really improved. Bearden has gotten a lot better, West has gotten a lot better, Farragut is always going to be good.”