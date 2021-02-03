LCHS forward ready to play at collegiate level

Lenoir City High School senior Jordan Gresham will continue her basketball journey at the next level after signing Friday with Emory & Henry College.
“I was just really, really blessed and I couldn’t be more thankful for all the people that have supported me throughout the years of playing and always having my back,” Gresham said. “They were always pushing me to be the very best that I can, and so I was just very blessed and very, very thankful.”
Gresham has dribbled a basketball as far back as she can remember and playing at the collegiate level has been a lifelong dream.
“It’s always been a dream,” she said. “At first, every girl wants to go huge and wants to go Division 1 and wants to go big, but as I grew up and became the player I wanted to be, I realized it wasn’t about that. I found the right school, the right coach, the right players to play with and they’re really competitive.”
Gresham was an impact player at the middle school level but became a small fish in a big pond once she joined the Lady Panthers as a freshman.
However, her size and shooting abilities didn’t keep her on the bench for long. She gradually developed into a key team player and one of the best combo guards in District 4-3A.
“I think this year, it’s been interesting because last year she was pretty predominantly a post,” Stephanie Guth, LCHS assistant girls basketball coach, said. “We never asked her to come out and play any kind of guard role, but this season she’s been exclusively a stretch three for us, and so I think her willingness to come out and do something different and her willingness of, ‘OK, I’m going to have to come out and guard differently than I have the past two years,’ and her willingness to accept that challenge and be aggressive and not back down from that and to prove that she deserves that, I think it’s been one of the biggest things I’ve noticed this year.”
Gresham has put hours into individual practices, training sessions and AAU games to help expand her skill sets.
“At first I was just kind of a post and I wasn’t doing that much, and then I really developed into where I can play post and guard,” Gresham said. “That’s one of the reasons (Emory & Henry) wanted me to play for them was because I wasn’t just able to play one position, I was both. I feel like I’ve really grown into my own player and not just a post or a guard or a point guard because I can post up, handle the ball, bring the ball down, drive in, shoot threes. I’ve just become a really diverse, versatile player.”
Gresham received offers from Penn State Mont Alto, Kentucky Christian University, The King’s College, Huntingdon College and Bluefield College, but she ultimately decided to sign with Emory & Henry in Emory, Va., after taking an official visit in November.
“When you walk on campus, and I tell my sisters this, too, but you just get that automatic feel,” she said. “As soon as I walked in and walked into the gym, I could just see myself in the uniform playing and having the coach up there coaching me. It’s a very prestigious school and it has everything I need, and it’s just a perfect school.”
Emory & Henry is currently a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in Division 3, but the school announced in November the intention to move up to Division 2 to compete in the South Atlantic Conference against teams like Carson-Newman and Tusculum.
“I think anytime you have a player that wants to go that next level and is committed to doing whatever it takes to get there, I think that already is huge,” Guth said. “You know the amount of work it’s going to take, not just to get there but the amount of work it’s going to take once you arrive. This is something she’s been talking about since freshman year, and I think I knew when Jordan came in as a freshman that she had plans in her head of, ‘I’m going to play college basketball.’ That’s something she’s never given up on and something she’s always reiterated over and over. I think next year, Emory & Henry is getting someone that knows what they want and is willing to do whatever to get it.”
Gresham admittedly may not step into a starting varsity role in her first two years, but she believes she will have the opportunity to make an impact for the Lady Wasps before she graduates in 2025.
“I’d like to get some playing time,” she said. “They’re the best in their conference, but they’re switching to Division 2 next year. The freshman class, what they’re saying, is we’re stepping into something huge. We’re going to come in, hopefully, ranked in the Division 2 league that they’re coming into. Hopefully, I’ll just get some playing time and continue to develop into the player I’m becoming.”