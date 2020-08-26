The Lenoir City High School cross country team competed Saturday in its first meet of the season and placed third overall at McMinn County High School.
The boys finished third behind Walker Valley and McMinn County with a score of 56, while the girls finished third out of five ahead of Soddy Daisy and Hixson with a score of 87.
“We finished behind McMinn County by eight points,” Jeff Kuhl, LCHS head cross country coach, said in an email correspondence. “In cross country, the team score is the total of the top five runners from each school, so eight points translates to catching one or two runners each. When you look closer at the race times, each of my top five boys were 3-8 seconds behind the next closest runner. If three of them reverse that gap, now we are in second place. That will be our focus of our practices, and we will face them again. When that happens, I’d like to see Lenoir City on the front end of that gap.”
Lenoir City will compete again at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Woodland Meet One at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga.