LCHS Bass Club ready to return

Despite the spring fishing season coming to a halt due to COVID-19, members of the Lenoir City High School Bass Club have found opportunities to get on the water and perfect their craft.
“They’ll meet up and they’ll go out and just fish for fun,” Allen Woods, Bass Club head coach, said. “I know Zane O’Domirock’s been out on the water a bunch, John Thompson’s been out on the water. Most of the kids, if they have a pretty minute and could talk somebody into taking them, they were out on the water. They’ve filled up their time with trips to the lake. There’s no substitute for being on the water, period. You can do research and all that, but live action, you can’t beat it.”
Senior Dalton Bailey has seized every opportunity possible to practice over the last two months.
“The spawn happened, and me and my dad went and caught some smallmouth (bass) on some beds,” he said. “I also went pond fishing with some friends to catch some bed fish, but other than that, I really haven’t been out on the lake too, too much just because of the coronavirus and everything.”
Bailey and partner Hayden Stockett were poised to have breakout senior seasons.
“It’s not been fun because it was mine and Hayden’s senior year and a few others,” Bailey said. “We were kind of looking forward to fishing the rest of the tournaments because it was our senior year, but stuff happens and now we don’t get to fish except for nationals and like one other one.”
Although the regular season was canceled, Tennessee B.A.S.S. Nation High School organizers will allow teams to fish in three statewide region tournament trails.
The state championship will be held July 9 on Pickwick Lake, followed by the national championship in October on Kentucky Lake. There will be strict social distancing guidelines in place to ensure the safety of all teams.
“Right now where we stand with the region trail and the state trail, the region championships and what they had to do was shorten the season. We’re going to have the three region championships and then the state championships,” Woods said. “We’ve got a long list of guidelines that we’ve got to go through now, so there’s going to be some growing pains with the first ones coming up. We’ve all told our kids, ‘You know, whatever they say do, do and just be smart’.”
Bailey and Stockett have already qualified for the national championship and look forward to practicing more this summer.
“I plan on going and trying to learn how to ledge fish a little better because I know it’ll be on Kentucky Lake again,” Bailey said. “A lot of people go down there and ledge fish because they’ve got a lot of fish that hang out the ledges on Kentucky Lake. If the fish lay out right, we should be able to catch them on ledges if we learn how to do it pretty good.”
