LCHS Bass Club competes in Florida

Several teams from the Lenoir City High School Bass Club competed Saturday in the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.
Anglers had eight lakes and 75,000 acres at their disposal for the opportunity to qualify for the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior Series National Championship later this year.
“The cool thing about this type of high school fishing is the experience they get on different bodies of water,” Allen Woods, Bass Club head coach, said. “The Harris Chain in Florida is huge and I think there’s eight lakes that are all connected by canals, and so you can fish this lake, this lake and just keep going. That’s what’s really cool about it.
“In Florida this time of year, February is the time they start to spawn or are getting ready to spawn and are making their beds,” he added. “With the warmer temperatures, I think they were dealing with 85 degrees and there’s a lot of vegetation.”
The duo of Zane O’Domirok and John Thompson placed 25th overall with a bag weight of 11.12 pounds.
Hunter Canova and Brent Key finished 72nd with 6.7 pounds, and Brandon Sales and Logan Johnson finished 87th with 5.5 pounds.
“We probably wouldn’t have made the trip if it wasn’t our senior year, but it was a lot of fun and it’s always fun to experience different ways to fish in different states,” Thompson said. “Probably the biggest difference would be the climate, honestly, because the bass are already on bed and it’s warm. It was 32 degrees whenever I left my house Tuesday night, and it was 83 degrees whenever I got to Florida the next day. It was a confidence booster and really nothing more than that. We went down there to try and qualify for nationals, but they only took the top 14. Having another top 25 to put on our resume is a great thing.”
Woods said the experience of fishing in a different climate and searching for various hot spots on unfamiliar lakes will only pay dividends in the long run.
“Here we’ve got grass on Chickamauga, Nickajack and Guntersville and dirt close to us, but you look for that grass,” he said. “There’s a little bit of different type grass here and there, but down there you’ve got big lily pads, you’ve got small lily pads. You’ve got to figure out if you fish the big lily pads or the little lily pads. They have to figure things out a little bit more, but I’m proud of them because that’s a different body of water that they got to fish. Just to finish as well as they did, that’s great.”
The Panthers will return to action March 13 in a Southeast Trail tournament on Chickamauga Lake.
“I think we’ve got a couple that could possibly shine, the seniors especially that have fished these lakes,” Woods said. “We’re doing Chickamauga, and that’s in their wheelhouse. They’ll have a good idea this time of year what to look for and key in on that.”