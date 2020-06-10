LCHS Bass Club back on the water

The Lenoir City High School Bass Club was back in action Saturday as three teams hauled in fish in the Central Region Tennessee BASS Nation Championship on Nickajack Lake.
This marked the team’s first tournament since schools closed in mid-March.
“This was, for some our kids, their first chance to get out there and get after it,” Allen Woods, Bass Club director, said. “There’s no substitution for being on the water and learning every day. The guys have been down there on Nickajack, I know Zane (O’Domirok) and John (Thompson) had been down there. We had a tremendous practice.”
Only three LCHS duos participated in the tournament, but all three weighed in fish. Loudon High School sophomore Brodie Brown and junior Daniel Ridenour placed eighth overall out of 96 boats with a bag of 12.96 pounds.
Zane O’Domirok and John Thompson finished 46th with 6.89 pounds, and the duo of Hunter Canova and Brent Key placed 72nd with 2.72 pounds.
“It’s not just something you can show up and do. It’s something that you’ve got to go and practice and get your game plan together,” Brown said. “I think it’s something that me and Daniel really did. Daniel spent a lot of time down there, and they found spots that they know that would hold fish, had the colors dialed in, the baits, the styles, the presentation — it was all dialed in and really helped us out.”
The competition level was different than the team is accustomed to in the Southeast Region.
“That’s a whole different group of anglers that they fished against in that region,” Woods said. “These kids were from, more or less, the middle part of the state, you know, Grundy County, Mt. Juliet, Mt. Pleasant, and it was a chance for them to fish against a different group of kids, but they did well.”
Since the season was canceled, Brown and Ridenour continued to fish on their own during the break.
“Me and my father have been able to go just about every weekend,” Brown said. “We’re going up to Watts Bar for the next one, but with me and Daniel practicing together, that’s just something we haven’t done. Me and Daniel’s just clicking, and once he figures something out, it’s easy for him to transfer that to me. We just get it done.”
Lenoir City will have 10 more teams compete Saturday in the Southeast Region Tennessee BASS Nation Championship on Watts Bar Lake out of Kingston City Park.
“I know some of our teams are out on the water today, and it’s going to be on Watts Bar so that’s kind of, I guess you could say, a home-turf water,” Woods said. “It’s not Fort Loudoun directly in Lenoir City, but it’s a short drive to Watts Bar. These kids, I know they’re putting the time in. We’ve got some parents that are going to be boat captains and their kids are fishing in another boat and are going to be boat captains for another team, so that’s kind of a cool thing when everybody comes together. I think our kids have a pretty good shot at doing well in this one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.