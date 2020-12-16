LCHS basketball guard signs for college

Surrounded by family, teammates and coaches Friday in the Lenoir City High School Hall of Fame room, senior guard Lydia Yarborough signed her letter of intent to play basketball the next two years at Roane State Community College.
After first picking up a basketball at 6 years old, Yarborough dreamed of being able to play at the collegiate level.
“It means a lot, you know, because when you’re a kid you always dream of playing past high school,” she said. “I feel very thankful and it’s really a blessing, really, just to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the future. I played some baseball and softball growing up, but with basketball I just really fell in love with it. I just love the atmosphere and having a team, a family and it’s just more fun than softball to me.”
Yarborough did not see much playing time in her first two years at LCHS but stepped into a larger role last year as a junior.
As one of only three seniors on the Lady Panthers roster this year, Yarborough has taken on an even bigger role as an athletic combo guard that can bang in the paint.
“I feel like my biggest growth has been this year,” she said. “As a freshman coming in, I wasn’t the best but I’ve grown so much since then skill-wise, and not only that, but just as a person.”
“I can say that Lydia is someone who never quits or gives up,” Stephanie Guth, LCHS assistant coach, added. “I’ve seen how she’s put in a lot of hard work as a player over these last four years, but, even more importantly, she’s put in that hard work on and off the court in the classroom.”
With several former players having enjoyed success at Roane State, the LCHS coaching staff encouraged Yarborough to look into the school, where she quickly bought into the direction of the program under second-year head coach David Harnish.
Yarborough said it was an easy decision since Roane State is close to home and offers “more of a family environment.”
“We’re always looking for individuals that can fit our system because we’re kind of inside-out,” Harnish said. “I like our players to be able to post up, be able to shoot a three and that type of motion offense, and she fits our system very well — that’s key. With her size, she’s definitely not 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, but she has good size for junior college basketball. She has the ability to play multiple positions and can fit our system, and so I think that’s the exciting thing for us and why we attracted her to us.”
While she may not be the flashiest player on the court, Yarborough boasts a work ethic and determination.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Yarborough continued to push herself at home with drills, shooting practice and weight training to help prepare for her senior season at Lenoir City.
She said the work will be a benefit heading into her freshman season.
“I definitely have got to work before coming into Roane State as a freshman,” she said. “Going from a forward right now, I’ve got to go to a wing spot. I’ve got to get faster, I’ve got to get better skill-wise so I’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s definitely been a challenge because every day you’re just hoping you get to go to practice or play or something. I’ve had to work a lot on my own to be in the gym, be on the court and working. It’s been difficult, but I’m getting through it.”
Harnish believes Yarborough will be able to make the adjustment and contribute right away as a freshman.
“Community college is a little bit different because they’re competing against individuals their own age and not going against a four-year school with 22- or 23-year-olds,” Harnish said. “I think the transition is a little easier from high school to community college based on age and basically their maturity and stuff.
“I would say bottomline is we wouldn’t recruit her if we didn’t expect her to come in and help us next year,” he added. “Community college is really not going to let you have a redshirt and wait another year. We expect her to come in, compete for a starting position and play valuable minutes for us. If we didn’t think she could do that, we wouldn’t recruit her.”