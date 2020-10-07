LCHS anglers qualify for nationals

The Lenoir City High School Bass Club is off to a hot start to the 2020-21 season after having five duos qualify for the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship.
The team competed over the weekend in the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series on Lake Cumberland, and three duos placed in the top 15 out of 110 boats.
Hunter Canova and Brent Key placed second overall with 11.13 pounds, which was 14 ounces short of first place. The team of Avery Johnson and Marshall Smith placed seventh with 8 pounds, and the duo of Brandon Sales and Noah Ward finished 15th overall with 6.1 pounds.
“When it came to tournament day, we had a plan and had found a place from the day we had practiced there,” Canova said. “It was cloudy most of the day, but once we waited for that sun to come out we tried to hit the smallmouth that were biting. That worked out pretty good. It was a slow bite all day. You’d pick up a fish every once in a while, and then we get to the weigh-ins and that’s when we find out we were second. It was a great day overall.”
Bass Club head coach Allen Woods said the three duos fished as “a complete team.”
“I always push the issue of we’re a team, and I think it was cool to see those three teams in the top 15 because you could tell that they had worked a little bit together and shared information before the tournament,” Woods said. “Each team did well based on the help on that they were sharing and the information they were sharing so that was kind of cool to see.”
For the first time in program history, Lenoir City will have five teams compete in the national championship.
The teams of Canova/Key, Dalton Bailey/Hayden Stockett, Zane O’Domirok/John Thompson, Avery Johnson/Marshall Smith and Colby Gatlin/Hunter Proctor qualified.
In addition, Canova and Key qualified to compete in the Bassmaster Classic in Texas next year.
“We’ve averaged two teams per year since the club’s start and I was looking for three,” Woods said. “To get five is just phenomenal and that is the whole goal when they start the year and that’s to get to the national championship on Kentucky Lake. Some kids are fortunate to go and qualify every year, and other kids want to, want to, want to and get so close but don’t make it. It’s a big honor to get out there and it’s an accomplishment to qualify for nationals. For the state of Tennessee I think we’ve got 60 high school boats and three junior boats going to the nationals, so that says a lot for Tennessee.”
Teams will have the opportunity to practice up to three days during the week of Oct. 19-24 before competing against the best teams in the nation.
The national championship is typically held in August every year but was pushed back this season to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t been up to Kentucky Lake this time of year, so it’s going to fish different,” Woods said. “We’re dealing with the water being drawn down, so it’ll be close to winter pool on Kentucky Lake. The ledge bite that’s usually there in the summer probably won’t be there, so it’s going to be a hunting-type thing. The way these guys performed on Cumberland, I think they can take that. It’s a Tennessee River system and they’ve fished enough in it to where they know what those fish are wanting to do.”
Canova said all five teams have the potential to finish in first place.
“It’s a big thing because we’ve never had this many teams come out and qualify for nationals before,” he said. “It’s great to see this amount of teams from Lenoir City be able to do that. We’re just going to try really hard in practice and come up with a plan for the tournament days and go on and catch some fish. Hopefully, we’ll catch a fish to win it and be the winning team.”