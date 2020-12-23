LC basketball teams power down for break

The Lenoir City High School boys and girls basketball teams are shutting down for the remainder of the month after dealing with several COVID-19 cases and contact-tracing issues.
Both teams were scheduled to play games last week against Bearden, First Baptist Academy and Loudon that were canceled out of an abundance of caution.
Lenoir City was also set to host a Christmas tournament next week, which was canceled.
“We’re all just kind of navigating through it, getting through everything and, hopefully, we should be able to rock and roll with practice resuming on the 28th. That’s the goal,” Josh Brannon, LCHS head boys basketball coach, said. “Obviously, you take a look around our immediate area and throughout our entire state and I think we’ve got to be cautious and responsible. This season’s going to have moments like that, and it’s our job to take care of our kids and our people and also be able to understand that this is what comes with this season.”
The Panthers (6-2, 2-1 District 4-3A) are off to the best start since 2010 when the team went 5-3 in the first eight games of the season.
One of the biggest surprises has been the team’s stout defense. Through the first eight games, Lenoir City has given up an average of 51 points per game, while scoring 63.
“As far as things have went, they’ve went really well because we’re 11 combined points from being 8-0 at this point and that’s very encouraging,” Brannon said. “We can’t be prisoners of the moment and feel like we’ve arrived because we’ve got a long way to go and can, obviously, get better. Rebounding the ball, we can get better. As far as just being on the same page with one another, we can always improve with that on the floor. We can continue to execute better on the offensive side of the basketball. Defensively, we’re pretty strong overall and that’s an emphasis within our program.
Gov. Bill Lee on Sunday signed Executive Order 70, which will limit attendance for games through Jan. 19. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association released new guidelines Monday to restrict attendance to players’ families, officials, school administration and media.
The Panthers will look to return to the gym for some practices after Christmas, but the coaching staff isn’t too concerned about the team getting out of rhythm.
“When we get back to it, of course, there’s going to be a little bit of a reacclimation period, mentally and physically,” Brannon said. “Our guys, if anything, have shown they’re a tough-nosed, resilient group. Whatever we may need to go back and refine again, it’ll just be part of the natural occurrence of how everything’s play out. I’m not concerned with it, but it will be what it’ll be. There’s no magic pill to make us play a magic performance after a week layover or whatever it’s going to be at that point. I think we’ll be fine, and I expect our guys to control what we can control.”
Lady Panthers resting upThe first half of the 2020-21 season has not been kind to the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers after dealing with quarantines and cancellations in the last month.
Head coach Tim Smith, along with numerous players and coaches, has personally been affected by the virus and believes the Christmas break could not come at a better time.
“I’m still under quarantine with that, but I’m doing good with it and still have it and it’s been pretty real for me and our team,” Smith said. “I’ve been real sick so for me, it’s been a real issue. I’m definitely always concerned about harm’s way for our kids. If somebody has underlying conditions, you’re a little concerned with your own health. We decided that it’s probably best because of the high risks and high rates of COVID that we should probably shut down the Christmas tournament because most of the teams weren’t coming anyway, so we just decided to shut down until after Christmas.”
The Lady Panthers struggled immediately out of the gate this season, and it has been an uphill climb to recover following a 2-4 start.
“What I do like is our team still works very hard in practice and as much inconsistency as we’ve had, they’ve been really good about working hard and doing the things necessary to make us better,” Smith said. “I have been disappointed in our shooting, of course. I’m disappointed with our defense because our rebounding has been lacking at times, but I am real pleased because there’s a lot of kids that are giving me effort.”
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 on the road against the Knoxville Ambassadors.
Smith believes January will be a critical month as the Lady Panthers will take on seven district teams in a three-week span.
“My biggest goal is for us to stop second shots because you can defend well and teams hit the first shot, and I’m OK with that,” he said. “Our goal is to limit second shots, get better at rebounding and handle pressure a lot better. We also want to develop some quality guard play where we can handle the ball, handle some pressure and that’s something we’re still working on. They need to try to find an open gym where they can and stay in shape over this break in order to have success.”