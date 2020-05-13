Lady Redskins tab new hoops coach

The Loudon High School Lady Redskins basketball program will have a new face roaming the sidelines this upcoming season.
Ronnie Roberts, LHS athletic director, announced May 5 that John Hii will take over as head coach following former coach Josh Brannon’s departure to Lenoir City High School three weeks ago.
“I thought long and hard about it, and I just felt like this was the place that I was supposed to be,” Hii said. “I felt there were a lot of outside factors that led me to chase this job, a lot of spiritual factors, and it’s a place I’ll be happy to call home for the next year.”
Roberts kept Hii in mind after he interviewed for the same position two years ago.
“I was really impressed with him at that point,” Roberts said. “Some of the teaching things didn’t fit real well, but I kind of had him marked as somebody that I’m very interested in. John put in again for the job and as soon as I saw his name, I knew that we were going to talk to him. Kind of going back two years ago to some things he said in the interview, I like the way he presents himself, I like the way he carries himself. I think he has a plan to come in and build a program, and I think he’s a good fit personality-wise and things like that.”
Hii, a native of Mobile, Ala., is coming off a two-year stint as the boys head basketball coach at Springfield High School in Springfield, La. Prior to that, he served as a coach at Crenshaw Christian Academy in Mobile where he led the Cougars to the Alabama Independent School Association championship in 2015.
“I was blessed enough to be able to win a state championship with that first boys team that I coached, and I moved on from there to Mobile and I coached at my alma mater for a bit and coached girls there,” Hii said. “The last two years, I’ve been in Springfield, La., coaching boys there, and that first year there I had a really good team. We were able to bring home the district title for the first time in over a decade there.”
Roberts believes Hii’s approach will be perfect to continue building on what Brannon started.
“First of all, he’s very structured and he’s going to have a set of guidelines that he goes by,” Roberts said. “Now Xs and Os wise, I can’t tell you he’s going to come in and run a particular style because he’s going to come in here and see what he’s got. He’s going to adapt to it, and we’ve talked a lot about that. That’s one thing I really like about him, he’s not headstrong on, ‘I’m going to do this, this and this, but I’m going to adapt,’ and I think that’s what coaching is truly all about.”
Hii has been known to run a fast-paced style of play but is willing to adapt his philosophy to best fit personnel.
“My preferred style is to get up and down as many times as we can in the game, but at the same time you’ve always got to see what you’ve got because if I’ve got the slowest five of the 10 players on the floor, it’s not going to benefit us to try and get up and down,” he said. “We’ll have to be a little bit more cerebral in our attack and what we’re looking for. Not having seen the girls yet and what I have, I’m not sure what it’s going to look like.”
The Lady Redskins are coming off a 7-18 season, and Hii is up for the challenge of making a mark on the program.
“Both of the girls programs that I’ve had an opportunity to be with have been in the same kind of situation,” Hii said. “When I was at Alabama, they only won one game or so in the last two or three years, and we wound up winning 14 that first year. The girls team at my alma mater, they had only won two games the past three years, and we were able to win nine and finish second in our area. It’s a lot of building, it’s a lot of fundamentals and it’s a lot of figuring out who wants to come and compete every day. That’s a process that takes time and development and for them to understand who I am and what I’m looking for, and at the same time, me learning them and figuring out what makes them tick and how to get the best out of each player.”
Hii met with the team virtually last week and encouraged players to work out on an individual basis.
He is uncertain when he will move into the area but looks forward to getting started when the green light is given.
“I was able to talk with them on (May 5) and we had a Zoom meeting with the admin, the girls and I,” he said. “I told them to go ahead and start working on some ball handling stuff, find some videos on YouTube and try to do it for 10 minutes a day, and I told them, ‘I don’t even care if it’s a basketball but they’re doing the dribbling drills with anything else’.”
