Lady Redskins show spirit before break

Despite losing both games in the Loudon Christmas Classic last week, the Loudon High School girls basketball team will be pleased.
After an initially poor start to the tournament Wednesday against Polk County High School, the Lady Redskins showed plenty of fighting spirit to rally in the second half and make it a tight contest.
The next day, taking on Farragut High School, they stuck with their opponents for 25 minutes before finally running out of gas.
“I thought we ended really well,” Brad Abernathy, LHS head girls basketball coach, said. “The first half against Polk County was horrid, but second half we come back and win that half by a pretty good amount, and then (Thursday) I was so proud of us against Farragut. … Even though we didn’t win, I feel a lot better about our effort and everything moving forward.”
Loudon came out flat against Polk County, going into the break down 31-14. After trailing by similar margins in their two previous games this season, district matchups with Meigs County and McMinn Central high schools, the game could easily have followed a similar pattern for the Lady Redskins and ended in a heavy loss. Instead, halftime adjustments led to a much improved second half display, cutting the deficit to five late in the fourth quarter.
The early gap was too large to overcome, however, and fouls to regain possession in the dying moments gave Polk County a bigger margin of victory than was reflective of the game.
With a 53-42 loss, the Lady Redskins nevertheless could take some comfort in having outscored their opponent 28-22 in the second half.
Loudon then showed that same fighting mentality on day two of the tournament, twice coming back from poor stretches to keep the game competitive into the fourth quarter.
Farragut shot out with an 8-0 lead just three minutes into Thursday’s game, but a Lady Redskins timeout with 4:45 to go in the first quarter completely turned the tide. A 16-9 stretch in favor of Loudon put them just one point behind the victors, as the half ended at 16-17 and with the home fans fully engaged.
Strong defense for both sides meant the second half opened with three barren minutes before another period of dominance by Farragut put them up 24-16 with two minutes to go. But like in the first quarter, a timeout changed the complexion of the game. Loudon closed out the quarter with five unanswered points to make it 24-21 and scored another two seconds into the fourth to restore the single-point deficit.
“(The timeouts) just get them calmed down, reminding them of what we need to do, and sometimes just let them take a breath and step back and get relief,” Abernathy said. “Then here they come, and they are ready to go because we are in shape, so that helps out a ton. They can recover good.”
The second comeback of the day, coming barely 24 hours after the first day, sapped the energy for the Lady Redskins, however, and they added just two more points before time ran out. As with the previous game, late fouls for possession inflated the scoreline, ending the game 44-25.
“We really did a lot of things that we asked, we just run out of bullets right there at the end,” Abernathy said. “When that happens, we could probably have not fouled them and stayed within eight or 10, but we want to play to win. And if that means they’re making free throws and we miss shots, we’re OK with that, so I was all right with how it ended.”
The tournament marked the end of a first half of regular season that has been generally positive for Loudon’s girls. Though two heavy losses in district have them at 1-2, and the two tournament losses put the overall record at 5-7, the feeling is one of progress for a team filled with youth and a new coach.
“I feel like we have come a very long way,” Abernathy said. “These girls have worked very hard, they’ve done everything we asked and their hard work paid off. People in our town are seeing it, and so it makes me feel really great and confident that we’re going to be right there when it comes to district tournament time, which is exactly where we want to be. We’re competing, we’re earning everything we got and we have a chance, so I’m really excited about that.”
Loudon now has a week off for the holidays ahead of a return to action at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 for a non-district home game against Sequoyah High School.
The Lady Redskins resume district play the following day with a trip to Tellico Plains High School.