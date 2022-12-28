Lady Redskins show spirit before break

Loudon’s Bailey Burnette takes on a Farragut player Thursday in the Loudon Christmas Classic.

 Timothy Belin | News-Herald

Despite losing both games in the Loudon Christmas Classic last week, the Loudon High School girls basketball team will be pleased.

After an initially poor start to the tournament Wednesday against Polk County High School, the Lady Redskins showed plenty of fighting spirit to rally in the second half and make it a tight contest.

