Lady Redskins' season comes to sudden halt

Loudon High School head girls basketball coach John Hii received unfortunate news Friday that the team will be quarantined for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols.
The Lady Redskins were set to travel Friday to Polk County High School for a big District 5-2A matchup.
“We have all those guidelines that change every week and that’s what we’re dealing with right now, and we’re just waiting to see what happens as far as everybody being quarantined and trying to make the best of a bad situation,” Hii said. “It was Friday that we found out, and I would just say that due to contact tracing that we are not able to play for the next two weeks. I hate it for the girls that are not feeling ill and just are an unfortunate casualty of the situation that we’re in right now. To those that are feeling a little sick, I hope that they get to feeling better as soon as they can and that nothing serious comes out of it.”
The news was tough for players who were looking forward to possibly picking up the first district win of the season.
“We knew it was going to happen at some point because there’s no way of getting around it,” Carrie Pittman, senior point guard, said. “I mean, it has been kind of sad just with it being my senior season, but, once again, it is what it is and there’s nothing we can do about it. I’m excited to get back, of course.”
The Lady Redskins are off to a 1-3 start after dropping the third game of the season 66-45 to the Sequoyah High School Lady Chiefs in the district opener.
A potential win against Polk County would have served as a major confidence boost for the program. Hii said the loss to Sequoyah will leave a bitter taste in the team’s mouth until players can report for practice later this month.
“At this point, every coach would love to be 4-0 but for us right now, that’s just not the case,” he said. “We played good in stretches and then we play bad in stretches, and we’re just trying to make those bad stretches a little less and the good stretches a little more. We were working on just trying to identify those things that were causing us to go through some of those rough spots in games because against Sequoyah, we jumped out to a 5-0 lead and then have a four- or five-minute stretch where we just struggled. ... It just didn’t happen for us, but the good news is we are starting to figure ourselves out, our identity of being that hard-nosed team that’s not going to let things kind of sway us when the going gets tough.”
With the cancellation of three games this week and the Lenoir City High School Christmas Tournament in two weeks, the Lady Redskins will not play another game until Jan. 5 on the road against the Greenback School Lady Cherokees.
The coaching staff aims to hold several practices later this month to help the team get back into the swing of playing after the extended layoff, but Hii admitted it could be a tough adjustment.
“For us, it’s really hard to pick up a basketball in the middle of finals season and taking care of all that school work and non-basketball things that come first,” he said. “This gives them a real opportunity to dive into a bunch of film since we can’t practice, and it really gives me a chance to go back and get a look at what we’ve done well and what we haven’t done well. Basketball’s one of those sports that you have to play every day to be successful at and so looking forward at it, do I expect the team with an extended layover to look top notch? No, but I don’t really know what to expect.”