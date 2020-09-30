Lady Redskins riding momentum in home stretch

Loudon High School girls soccer coach Sam Harrison can’t help but smile when he thinks about how far the Lady Redskins have come in a few weeks.
The Lady Redskins started the season 2-5 but have since bounced back to win four of the last seven matches, including a 5-2 upset Sept. 17 of the Class 3A William Blount High School Lady Governors on the road.
“I really challenged my girls to step up the intensity. We went over to William Blount and they’ve been a completely different team ever since,” Harrison said. “The William Blount game was kind of a huge surprise for all of us because we weren’t expected to win that game, and especially coming off a 2-2 tie with Lenoir City. Our girls just absolutely played the best soccer that I’ve seen in two years. Kenia (Valdizon) was an absolute beast in that game and actually got approached by two scouts after the game — one of them made her an offer right on the spot.”
Senior striker Kenia Valdizon led the charge and scored all five goals.
“We were actually nervous because Lenoir City tied with them, but we just tried really hard and played with a lot of effort,” Valdizon said. “We actually did better than we expected, but, like I said, it was all about effort. I don’t think William Blount expected us to come out like that, so that was really cool.”
The Lady Redskins followed Sept. 22 with a 5-2 victory over Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences.
“We hosted CSAS, another really good team, and I think we went into halftime one all,” Harrison said. “We just wore them down in the second half and got that one 5-2 as well. It was another really good performance, although the first half performance was a little lackluster. I challenged them to bring the intensity up and really put some pressure on them, make them create some mistakes and that’s we they did. I think Kenia had three goals in that one, so it’s been really good soccer that we’ve been playing lately.”
The Lady Redskins on Thursday dropped the third district match of the season 4-0 to the Scott High School Lady Highlanders.
“They were starting seven seniors, whereas we were starting six sophomores,” Harrison said. “I’m just going to be honest with you, I’m not overly impressed with Scott County. They’re very physical, they’re fast but they’re not as technical as I thought they would be. We were actually probably more technical than them, but we literally gave them all four goals with just silly mistakes. We deflected one off our own player and just didn’t protect the ball like we should have. I think the first three goals came in pretty quick and our girls were a little intimidated by their size and physicality.”
This season has proven one of the most difficult for Harrison due to COVID-19 and inexperience throughout the roster, but he believes the team has made a complete turnaround recently.
“I’m not scared of anybody in the district and we’ll take whoever because I think where we’re at now and where we were at the beginning of the season, we’re a completely different team,” he said. “With all the youth that we have, all the sophomores that are starting, some inconsistencies are to be expected but they’ve done a lot better job of being more consistent and playing more physical and more technical.”
The Lady Redskins are nearing the end of the regular season. The next match is 7 p.m. Thursday at home against the Fulton High School Lady Falcons.
“We’re all really upset that it’s almost over, but I feel like we’re ready for it and haven’t slowed down,” Valdizon said. “I think now that we’re finishing, we’re doing better. We’re just going to finish strong and try our best.”