Lady Redskins excited for a fresh start

With the high school basketball regular season set to begin next week, the Loudon High School Lady Redskins are gearing up for what could be a promising year.
First-year head coach John Hii took over in May following Josh Brannon’s departure for Lenoir City High School. Prior to Loudon, Hii served as the head boys basketball coach at Springfield High School in Springfield, La., and guided Crenshaw Christian Academy in Mobile, Ala., to a state championship.
Hii experienced a difficult time in transitioning to LHS during the offseason due to COVID-19 but has since settled into his new role.
“From just a basketball standpoint, it’s been really, really different because in Louisiana, you get to start practice first week of October and you may not have games until the middle of November — I’ve got 11 days,” Hii said. “Having to speed up that timeline and just feeling like there’s not enough hours in the day to get done what I need to get done. Also, coaching guys and girls is way different. I’ve been really lucky because our five seniors have been such a great group. They have all, really from day one, allowed me to come in and do some things that are difficult coaching things.”
The team has enjoyed competing under Hii.
“It’s obviously a new coaching style and a new way — he runs things differently,” Carrie Pittman, senior point guard, said. “I think we’re just learning and getting used to it, but so far we’re enjoying it.”
“He’s great and I feel like he actually cares and actually strives to make us better,” Katelyn Fortman, senior forward, added. “He is really wanting to work one-on-one with a lot of us to make sure we know what our part is on the team and making sure that we can do our part.”
Like every other team in the state, the Lady Redskins were limited in summer practice.
“We’ve been working a lot in the weight room, but we’ve also been able to see with their own two eyes the hard work pay off,” Hii said. “When school started, we hit the weight room hard. We had a bunch of three-rep maxes, and they saw those three-rep maxes increase every week. They’ve been able to see what hard work looks like. We’ve also been doing as much as playing as we could, which wasn’t a ton. Some of those summer practices, we just got up here and let them play. We’ve been focusing on those two things so that I can learn about them. We did the most with what we could given all the restrictions and following all the guidelines.”
The Lady Redskins return four seniors from last year’s team, led by Pittman, Abbi Fritts, Summer Parnell and Chloe Rausin. Rausin is still recovering from a knee injury but is expected to return midway through the season.
“For me it’s just been working in physical therapy three times a week and trying to get healed,” Rausin said. “My kneecap just kept popping in and out place, so they took part of my hamstring tendon and put it on the inside part of my kneecap to keep it stabilized. Whenever I do get cleared, I hope that I can just step in wherever I’m needed.”
Parnell returns as one of the best shooters in District 5-2A and has continued to improve during the offseason.
“You have to work harder coming back from COVID and taking a break,” Parnell said. “I always expect a lot from myself, and I would say my role this year will be to score a lot and get a lot of rebounds. I think we can go really far, but I think it just depends on team work.”
Junior forward Ashley Stoner and sophomore shooting guard Kaela Correa bring much-needed experience.
The Lady Redskins will have the opportunity to improve from seven wins last season and clinch the district championship in what could be a down year for other teams.
Hii believes McMinn Central and Meigs County will be fighting for contention as well.
“We lost the best player from last year, who might have even been the best player in the district,” Hii said. “We also lost Chloe Rausin to injury, so that’s two starters gone off a team that didn’t win a super ton of games last year. It’s a balance of having realistic expectations versus what I think we can do. Coach Brannon laid a great groundwork for us, so it’s just been figuring out what’s what and trying to build off that.”
The Lady Redskins’ first game will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at home against the Anderson County High School Lady Mavericks.