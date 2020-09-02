Lady Redskins blast Clinton for district win

Immediately following a tough 8-0 loss to cross-county rival Lenoir City High School on Aug. 25, Loudon High School girls soccer coach Sam Harrison charged the team to respond on senior night.
The Lady Redskins took Harrison’s message to heart and dominated the Clinton High School Lady Dragons on Thursday en route to a 6-3 victory to start 1-0 in District 5-2A play.
“It’s really not a bounce back because these are all scrimmage games to us,” Harrison said. “I’m literally making lineups right before the game because of the virus issue. I’ve got girls who are out because of COVID tracing in classrooms, I’ve got girls out because of surgery procedures. Tuesday night, we’re inexperienced and we had no business even playing that game that night. That is not a true indicator of who we are or who we can be. We’re still trying to figure out who we are. Tonight, we had moments when we can be dynamic offensively.”
Loudon senior striker Kenia Valdizon led the attack from the opening whistle and proved why she was named the 2019 All-County Player of the Year after scoring a hat trick within 25 minutes of the first half.
She also accumulated 11 of the team’s 18 total shots on goal.
“We all had a long talk all night and the next morning and the next day at soccer, and everybody was pretty upset about the Lenoir City game,” Valdizon said. “We all learned from it I think, and at practice we all worked really hard. I’m pretty sure everyone just realized it was embarrassing and that we’re better than that. It felt good, and I was just trying to take my shots. It just felt good getting a lot of goals.”
Sophomore Brigitte Nicolas added two first-half goals with under 10 minutes remaining to give the Lady Redskins a 5-1 lead at the break.
Loudon honored its six seniors, including Valdizon, Zoe Adams, Stephanie Gonzalez, Caitlyn Miller, Marietta Selby and Bethany Stevens.
Harrison pulled back the reins in the second half, which allowed the Lady Dragons to score two late goals. Valdizon netted her fourth and team’s final goal of the night at the 10:20 mark after breaking free down the middle.
“It was a good district win and we could’ve kept throttling them kind of like (LCHS) did us on Tuesday night, but I don’t do that,” Harrison said. “We could’ve mercy-ruled Clinton, but I don’t do that. We were up quite a bit, so I started working in my younger girls and just trying to build for the whole season because we’re still in the early end of the season. We’ve still got a whole lot of games in front of us.”
The Lady Redskins are starting to settle in and find an identity.
“We’re still game-to-game, making adjustments, trying to figure out who we are,” Harrison said. “We’re starting to settle down and us as coaches are getting a better idea of what our team is going to look like, but we still have some things to iron out. We cleaned up our game quite a bit. On Tuesday against Lenoir City, the first four goals against us were mistakes. The first goal we put in ourselves off our back, so you clean up those mistakes. We’re starting to settle down in possession a little bit, which they haven’t been doing.”
The Lady Redskins dropped two more matches over the weekend to Cosby and Gatlinburg-Pittman high schools to move to 2-4. Loudon’s next match will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against District 5-2A rival Anderson County High School.
“We have the big one this week against Anderson County, who’s always the top dog, so that’ll be interesting to see how we handle that,” Harrison said. “We’ll continue to grow and find out our identity. Where we’re at now is much different than Tuesday, which is much different than where we were at when we played Gibbs. We’re evolving ... but Anderson County’s going to be a tough battle. All I’ve ever said is play 100 percent, give me 100 percent and if we lose to a better team, then so be it.”