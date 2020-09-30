Lady Panthers win out on senior night

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers volleyball team went out with a bang Monday on senior night after blanking Roane County High School’s Kingston Lady Yellow Jackets 3-0.
The Lady Panthers controlled the pace of the match from the opening whistle en route to winning 25-16, 25-16 and 25-14.
Head coach Bryan Lynn said the win was needed following consecutive losses to Maryville High School and the Knoxville Trailblazers.
“I think it’ll be a big thing for us,” Lynn said. “We had a tough week last week with two losses. We started the week good after beating Sequoyah, but we kind of ran into a buzz saw when we played Maryville. Tonight I really think will help with confidence, will really help with a little bit of the rotation. We made a slight adjustment, and I think it worked out really well.”
The Lady Panthers started slow in the first set but picked up the pace in the final two sets with help from seniors Sydney Cook, Olivia Elliott and Briana Hiers.
“Honestly, I couldn’t ask for a better night or a better team and how we played,” Cook said. “I mean we played like a team tonight, and that was the biggest thing we wanted to do was play like a team. It was absolutely amazing, and I loved every single second of it.”
Injuries have plagued the roster this season, and the team took a major hit halfway through the season when Elliott and Hiers missed several consecutive matches.
Since both returned Sept. 10 against Hardin Valley Academy, the team has rallied and improved drastically.
“They both came back for that Hardin Valley game, and it adds a couple of things,” Lynn said. “Olivia can score a lot of points, but the other thing is Olivia adds a level of excitement to the game because she’ll hit a big ball, she’ll hit a big block. I really think we’re an emotional team, and I keep telling the team, ‘You guys are very emotional.’ They feed off that energy, and if we’re not getting it then we just play down. Tonight, we hit the ball good, we served the ball good so the emotion was good.”
Cook believes the team is starting to hit a stride right before the District 3-3A tournament.
“It was honestly just energy, and that is what our problem is during games is just like if we miss one ball we just get down,” she said. “We never got down tonight — it was all uplifting and everyone was so encouraging. We want to absolutely crush it, and with districts we’re hoping for the best. You never know what can happen, so we’re going to have a positive mood walking in.”
The Lady Panthers capped off the regular season Tuesday after presstime against Loudon High School.
Lenoir City is slated to play Hardin Valley in the opening round of the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Monday at South-Doyle High School in Knoxville.
“They’re going to be looking to revenge, so focus should not be an issue,” Lynn said. “The girls should be focused, they should be energetic, they should be ready to play and I don’t think that’ll be a problem. Going into districts, districts are going to be tough. That’ll be a tough match for us. If we can sneak a win over that, that’d be great. If not, we’ll just try to pick it up on Tuesday and see if we can sneak out.”