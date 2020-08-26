Lady Panthers soccer off to slow start

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers soccer team (0-2, 0-1 District 4-3A) battled through soggy conditions Thursday night and fell 2-0 to the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers in the first home match of the season.
The Lady Tigers dominated the time of possession in both halves.
Chris Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said the team was “mentally out of it.”
“It was absolutely nothing that Pigeon Forge was doing, I mean, give credit to them because they’ve got one centerback that when it comes to her, she’s going to drill it,” Pickell said. “They’ve got a midfielder that when it comes to her, she’s going to kick it, and they’ve got a forward who’s going to run. I told the girls that before the game and that’s exactly what they did last year, they just kick it and run. For whatever reason, we just did not adjust or even have an answer for that. I have no idea why, so it’s very frustrating.”
Pigeon Forge scored both goals in the first half — the first at the 30-minute mark on a penalty kick, followed by a 25-yard send-in close to halftime.
Lenoir City senior goalkeeper Haley Webster finished the night with seven saves.
“I felt like I did pretty well overall,” Webster said. “The one that got over me, I was too far out and I know that. The penalty kick, I definitely fouled the girl so I felt bad about that. I don’t like running into people. I definitely think the defense should’ve been covering the girl that shot the second one, but other than that, I think I played well. The defense could’ve done a little better, but overall, I think we’re improving. This is only our second game, so I think we’re only going to get better from here.”
The Lady Panthers opened the season Aug. 18 against Region 4-3A powerhouse Farragut High School Lady Admirals and came up short in a 4-1 loss.
“Haley played better against Farragut and probably had 20 saves against Farragut,” Pickell said. “It’s frustrating because Pigeon Forge is not as good as Farragut, and we played much better against Farragut. For some reason tonight, we were mentally totally out of it. It was like watching a brand new team before.”
Lenoir City was down 3-0 at the break against the Lady Admirals but responded much stronger in the second half.
“It was 1-0 (against Farragut) on a header, which after looking at the film, was actually offside so it is what it is on that,” Pickell said. “It was 1-0 with eight minutes to go, Maeley (Nixon) gets hurt and sprained her knee, they scored two goals in less than three minutes and we’re down 3-0 at the half. We played them in the second half 1-1, so that’s the frustrating part is we played better against Farragut. We didn’t have a ton of offense, but it’s Farragut.”
Pickell said he will continue to look at the film and emphasize fundamentals in practice as the team prepares to travel to Cleveland High School on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers battled against cross-county rival Loudon High School on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime.
“It’s just all of the same basic stuff that we talk about every day — connecting passes, playing proper defense and not diving in and making average soccer players look like All-Americans,” Pickell said. “I mean, just the basics that we evidently have not been focusing on ... we as coaches have been, but the players have not been focused on doing the right things every day. It shows up out here, and it was really frustrating tonight to watch. For whatever reason, we get the ball and one person is trying to score instead of using the team. You can’t beat anybody doing that.”