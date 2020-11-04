Lady Panthers ready for new season

The sounds of shoes scuffling and whistles blowing filled the Lenoir City High School gymnasium Monday when the LCHS Lady Panthers basketball team officially kicked off practice.
The offseason proved difficult for high school basketball teams across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions handed down by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.
For several months, the Lady Panthers could not hold practices with more than nine players at a time.
“It’s been frustrating at best and we’ve just had to do the best we can and be flexible because that’s all you can do right now,” Tim Smith, LCHS head girls basketball coach, said. “You never know one day from the next who you’re going to have there, who’s going to be sent in quarantine, but ever since Labor Day we’ve been working out, having open gyms and just trying to get in shape. We started out going two days a week and built up to five days a week, and we’ve got about 24 girls in the program. They’ve done a good job working.”
At Monday’s first team practice, six players were held out due to contact tracing.
Several players voiced frustration about the struggles they encountered leading up to the start of fall camp.
“Obviously, we haven’t been in the gym much,” Christa Angelos, LCHS senior forward, said. “Whenever we would go in there, we had to make it vital and use it very well. We really did not get to do much this summer because we had a few COVID scares, so I think that affects our dribbling and shooting skills more than anything.”
“This offseason has definitely been a lot different,” Emma Jenkins, junior guard, added. “We didn’t get to condition as much as we normally do because it was a completely different setting with different groups. It’s not gone as we had planned and it’s pushed us back, but that’s just part of COVID. We’ve all been busting our butts lately.”
Lenoir City returns a plethora of experience, including four of five starters from last year’s squad.
Seniors Angelos and Jordan Gresham will provide experience in the post, while shooting guards Jenkins, Marah Norwood and point guard Natalie Johnson will lead the front court.
“I think the experience is going to help us because we’ll be able to handle more situations better, but the problem is a lot of teams in our district bring a lot of kids back,” Smith said. “Last year, Natalie was a freshman point guard and is now a sophomore so that’s going to be big not having that fear factor that she had last year. I’m expecting more consistency in our play and more confidence in the play that we have — that’s what I’m hoping for anyway.”
Gresham’s size and skills should make a difference in the paint as the senior captain looks to improve on a solid junior campaign at center.
She holds offers from Penn State Mont Alto, Kentucky Christian University, The King’s College, Huntingdon College and Bluefield College.
“I’ve been really getting in the gym more and really working on my game, and I know the girls have been in the gym,” Gresham said. “We’ve been in the gym as much as we can, but we’ve gotten a lot better as a team and we’re looking very good. I’ve got to take on a bigger leadership role, and I’m having some of the younger ones step up because there is only three seniors. I’m really elevating my game, not just to post up and set screens but to shoot and drive and really become a dynamic player out there on the court.”
Although the Lady Panthers compete in one of the best districts in the state, Smith believes Lenoir City could be on a more level playing field in the final season in District 4-3A.
“Maryville, Bearden, Farragut and Heritage are all similar teams that are better schools that have better talent, especially the Beardens and Maryvilles,” Smith said. “I would expect them to be at the top, but I think Hardin Valley, us, West and William Blount may all be in the same boat and we’ll see how we all do with that. I think it’s going to be exciting to see where we fall in that as we make our last stand in this district, and we’re excited about that.”
Although Lenoir City may not have the depth, talent and experience of other teams in District 4-3A, Smith has instilled a culture of toughness and determination.
“I feel like we have the opportunity to beat anyone this year if we really just work for it, push for it and have the right mindset,” Jenkins said. “We can really beat anyone — it doesn’t matter who it is.”
The Lady Panthers will start the season at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Coalfield School.