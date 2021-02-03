Lady Panthers rally late in heated rivalry

A slow first-half start filled with missed shots and a slew of turnovers didn’t deter the Lenoir City High School girls basketball team Saturday as the Lady Panthers rallied to a 45-36 win over the Loudon High School Lady Redskins.
“I think it was huge because we haven’t won in a while, and so I think you start to forget what it feels like to be successful and that’s really hard,” Stephanie Guth, LCHS assistant girls basketball coach, said. “Going into the last couple of the weeks of the season with a good win like that under your belt gives you some hope, I think, and excitement for the weeks to come. We learned against Loudon how to finish a game, which is something we’ve not been able to do in the past few weeks. We’ve had good halves or a good quarter, but we’ve not been able to finish.”
The Lady Redskins led most of the first half and forced five turnovers in the first quarter, but the Lady Panthers made necessary adjustments at the break.
LHS junior forward Kaela Correa fouled out with a minute remaining in the third quarter, immediately positioning Lenoir City at a numbers advantage and providing a spark to make a late run.
“We got down early and fought back and taking over that fourth quarter and finishing the game, I think, was huge for our girls to see what that looks like,” Guth said. “We always want to beat Loudon and that’s a rivalry game that you always want to win, but I think when it happened and how it happened was big for us. We felt in the first half that we were moving kind of slowly and trying to do too much, like taking shots that they were giving us because we weren’t making them. We adjusted at halftime and decided to be more aggressive on defense.”
The Lady Panthers leaned on senior forward and Emory & Henry College signee Jordan Gresham, who finished the second half with 13 points.
“It was huge for us because we haven’t been winning a lot,” Gresham said. “To come out and just have full-out heart and energy, it was just amazing. We were screaming, we were cheering and it was amazing.”
While the Lady Panthers (4-14, 0-11 District 4-3A) have dealt with numerous injuries and COVID-19 issues all season, Gresham said players continue to promote a “family culture.”
“We were actually just talking about that and me, Christa (Angelos) and Lydia (Yarborough), we always tell them that it doesn’t matter what’s going on,” Gresham said. “We’ve got to worry about what we need to accomplish in this game and the next game and what we need to do to win. We’ve just got to focus on winning, playing hard and coming out with full heart and effort.”
Lenoir City faces the top-ranked Maryville High School Lady Rebels on Friday for another district showdown.
Maryville defeated Lenoir City 69-23 on Jan. 15.
“If we can just find a way to capitalize on little moments throughout the week, I think the girls would start to kind of see things turning around in their favor,” Guth said. “It’s something we haven’t seen in a long time, and so if we can see that positivity and see the change that’s happening, I think it would take us into the district tournament with a huge excitement.”