Lady Panthers on the move again

Excitement and relief was on the faces of Lenoir City High School girls soccer players Monday as they worked through drills and exercises on the practice field.
After weeks of no school and the possibility of the season being canceled, practice is now a welcomed experience that will not be taken for granted by players and coaches.
“It’s been really hard because I miss the girls, but the coming back again, it’s really nice to see them and get back to work,” Sydnie Cziep, LCHS senior, said. “It’s definitely been a change of pace for sure in coming back.”
The Lady Panthers utilize spring to for workouts and conditioning, but it all came to a sudden halt in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been kind of hard,” Chris Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said. “We kind of got that in that rhythm and we were in the weight room lifting and starting to show some improvements, especially with some of the younger girls because it’s the first time they had been in the weight room. It just kind of all stopped. Luckily, we have some body weight stuff that we sent out to them, and I’m hoping they did it. It was a hard time there. It’s just hard being away from them because you see them every day and then it all stops.”
Pickell encouraged the team to continue working out during the break.
“Yeah, I’ve been running on my own the past couple of months,” Cziep said. “But coming back, of course, it’s different when there’s someone there pushing you and being with the girls and running with them, too.”
The Lady Panthers split into small groups last week but kicked off the first official team practice Monday morning with various non-contact drills such as shooting and passing.
“It was really basic and just trying to get them back in the flow,” Pickell said. “Like even (Monday) with our running and stuff, we didn’t run what we normally would run just because we’re trying to phase it in because I don’t know which ones have run and which ones haven’t. We still can’t have contact, so everything we’re doing is basically unopposed passing drills and individual foot skills, some technical things we can work on. Shooting, there’s no contact, so I can’t do any small-sided games, we can’t scrimmage. We can talk about about defensive techniques and things, but we can’t really get close enough to where we’re actually playing defense.”
Although the team missed more than two months of spring practice, Pickell believes players are on schedule for the summer.
The Lady Panthers will be required to take two weeks off starting June 22 for the mandatory dead period set by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.
“It’s what I do a lot anyway in June is skill development, and then in July is when we start putting in things as far as some of our tactics and what we’re looking to do,” he said. “That gives me the month of June to kind of evaluate players to see who might fit in other positions. When we’re in the weight room, we’re doing more endurance training and so we’re kind of where we need to be. We’re going an extra day during the week just to get some things we’ve missed. We’re where we need to be.”
The TSSAA board of control expects teams will be able to compete in the regular season as previously scheduled.
The Lady Panthers are tentatively scheduled to travel to Christian Academy of Knoxville on Aug. 4 for the first preseason match.
“I felt like it went pretty good with it being our first official day of being back,” Cziep said. “We definitely have some improvement to do. I think we’re doing good, and I think we’ll only go up from here.”
