Lady Panthers fall short against William Blount

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers (2-4, 0-2 District 4-3A) entered Friday hoping to capture the first district win of the season but came up short in a hard-fought 47-37 loss to the William Blount High School Lady Governors.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an 8-4 lead heading into the second quarter before the Lady Governors went on a 10-0 run before halftime and never looked back.
Tim Smith, LCHS head girls basketball coach, missed the game but was able to review the film over the weekend.
“I thought we missed a lot of opportunities and missed a lot of layups,” he said. “We had a lot of opportunities to make plays, but we just didn’t make them. We were just kind of in an ebb and flow at times, and then we went cold in the fourth quarter and it was a hard cold. That No. 3 was a great shooter and we knew she was, and we just didn’t defend her well enough. We just didn’t make enough shots in the fourth quarter.”
Inconsistent shooting and rebounding have been two major issues for the Lady Panthers, which are areas the coaching staff will address this week.
“I think it’s something we’ve still got to work on that’s consistently shooting,” Smith said. “Consistency is a big thing. We shoot every day, and I think for me as a teacher and a coach this has been the hardest year, mentally, and maybe that’s one of the things we struggle with the most is when things don’t go well we struggle, mentally. I like these kids and I don’t think they’ve even touched what they can do, but we haven’t had one of those games where we play well or shot the ball well. It’s just like an emotional roller coaster on the floor.”
With just three seniors, Smith is having to heavily rely on several underclassmen to step into either starting or support roles.
Sophomores Natalie Johnson, Helen Harper, Katelyn Kilgore and McKenzie Wilhite have been forced into action in almost all games so far this season.
“It’s definitely different and you have to take on a bigger role with the team, and as a sophomore, it’s different,” Kilgore said. “My seniors help me and push me to do better. COVID has definitely canceled games and stuff, which makes a big impact because you always want to play. It’s just definitely been different.”
Kilgore showcased some ability last season as a freshman but has elevated her game as a power forward.
“You just have to make yourself bigger than you really are, and you have to portray yourself as meaner and just trying to get in their head and just trying the best that you can,” she said.
Since the start of the season, the Lady Panthers have been affected by COVID-19 nearly every week. Smith said 15 out of all 18 players have been sent home for contact tracing at least once, with several having been quarantined “multiple times.”
“I was sick last week and the week before that, (Stephanie Guth, LCHS assistant coach) was quarantined for seven or eight days and she’s now quarantined again,” Smith said. “I’ve got more than half that have been quarantined. It is crazy because there’s been some more than once, and it’s just kind of crazy.”
Despite the challenges, Smith has seen notable improvement in the team since the season opener Nov. 17.
“We play a lot of young girls, and I saw some good things out of them,” he said. “Katelyn Kilgore is one that’s stepped up and played really, really well. Helen Harper has done some real nice things at times, as well as McKenzie (Wilhite). Those are some young kids that have stepped up, but they’re still trying to find their way about making mistakes. Mallory (Hurst) is our big post and she’s been in quarantine, I think, three times, and Kaley Clabough has had maybe two or three days of practice. Perry (Moore) and Natalie (Johnson) have done some nice things from a consistency level. They’re trying so hard to do something special in the game.”
The rest of the month will be a trial by fire for the Lady Panthers with several key games, including Bearden, Loudon and the LCHS Christmas Tournament being canceled.
“We canceled our Christmas tournament because almost everyone canceled out on us, and it’s kind of hard to manage,” Smith said. “Another thing, too, is we’re kind of worried about kids going home and then coming back and having games right after that. I know we saw a big boost in COVID after Thanksgiving, so I’m sure there’s going to be more of it after Christmas. I just wish it would go away or do something.”
The Lady Panthers scheduled game against First Baptist Academy Lady Eagles on Thursday has been cancelled. Senior night activities will be rescheduled for another game.