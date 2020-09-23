Lady Panthers blank Fulton on senior night

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers soccer team got off to a hot start Thursday against the Fulton High School Lady Falcons and never looked back en route to a 10-0 win on senior night.
Chris Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said the win was a complete team effort.
“We played good, and we played like we did the second half with William Blount and just kind of kept it going,” he said. “We were moving the ball, finishing better. We played really good.”
Lenoir City scored the first three goals in eight minutes thanks to Layla Brogdon, Emily Lowe and Sydnie Cziep, respectively. The Lady Panthers scored again seven minutes later when Cziep sent a crossing shot to senior Ella Wilson for the goal.
Gabriella Rodriguez, Haley Webster, Kyrah Beal, Karen Valasquez, Mallory Hurst and Poppy Lowery each added a goal in the final 15 minutes of the first half to enforce the mercy rule.
“It’s a hard situation when to start subbing, especially on senior night because you’re like, ‘OK, we need to sub’,” Pickell said. “I started putting people in and they kept scoring, but we played well. The girls got some time. Fulton only had a few people and didn’t have many subs, so it’s an awkward situation because you’re not trying to run the score up. It’s also hard to tell a freshman, ‘Hey, don’t go score.’ It’s a weird position to be in because players that usually don’t play a lot want to score, too.”
Webster started at goalkeeper but switched to an on-field position midway through the match to score a goal.
“It’s really meaningful, especially from when we started as freshmen and we had a really bad season,” Webster said. “It’s really nice to have a nice season and to win on senior night. It was fun, but I was not in shape for it. But it was really fun.”
Cziep, Lowe, Webster, Wilson and Kimberly Huichapa were the five seniors recognized following the match.
Cziep and Lowe said a big win on senior night is just what the team needed following a 9-0 loss to Maryville High School two weeks ago.
“It was really exciting and it was really fun,” Lowe said. “I had a good time, and I’m happy that every senior got to score, so that was fun.”
“It felt really good to win on senior night tonight,” Cziep added. “I think throughout the weeks, we’ve been improving a lot as a team with our skillset and as we’re getting closer together. Hopefully, this will create some more wins for the future throughout the season.”
Following a tough District 4-3A loss to Maryville, the Lady Panthers bounced back Sept. 15 for a 2-2 tie with the William Blount High School Lady Governors.
“Maryville’s Maryville and that’s just what happens when you play Maryville,” Pickell said. “I told the girls, ‘Let’s just go in there and fight and play hard.’ We got mercy-ruled against Maryville, and I told the girls, ‘Hey, nobody’s going to feel sorry for you.’ We played hard, but it’s just soccer. As far as William Blount, I thought we played OK in the first half and were actually ahead, and then we had a couple of mental mistakes and they scored a couple of goals. In the second half, we just absolutely dominated and had 19 shots in the second half but just could not finish for anything.”
Lenoir City took on Hardin Valley Academy on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime. The Lady Panthers will host District 4-3A foe Heritage for the chance of hosting a district playoff match in October.
“I told the girls that we’re in that stage now where we’re playing teams that ... we have a stretch of six games where it’s all teams like us,” Pickell said. “I tell the girls that we’re going to measure ourselves against the district teams, obviously, but really against the teams that are like us, teams like Anderson County, South Doyle, Carter, Heritage. Those are teams that you should be competitive with, and I fully expect us to come out and be competitive. If we start fast every game, we generally play very well. I think they have something to play for, and we can still get to some goals as far as number of wins and that stuff.”