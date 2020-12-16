Lady Cherokees on the hunt for district title

The Greenback School Lady Cherokees (8-2, 2-0 District 2-1A) have come up just short of the elusive District 2-1A championship over the last four years, but a strong start to the season has the team believing this could finally be the year.
That momentum carried over Dec. 8 after completing a season sweep against the Maryville Christian School Lady Eagles with an impressive 50-24 win on senior night.
"We had seen Maryville Christian recently and they had thrown several different defenses, so I felt like we were a little bit better prepared for that going into that game," Angie Lucier, Greenback head girls basketball coach, said. "I was pretty pleased there with the adjustments we made and finding whoever was open and letting that person take it. Again the year overall, we've been very fortunate to have just a few quarantines here and there and also, as of right now, just having one varsity game canceled, which when you look around that's very unusual. We're very grateful and excited that we've gotten to play the games we have."
Lucier admits the season has been unprecedented due to the coronavirus, but limiting contact-tracing issues has largely been a collective effort by players, coaches and the school.
The Lady Cherokees have had few quarantines.
"We had so many cases with football and they tried to do some adjustments there at school to kind of pod the athletes, and I kind of think that's been a help," Lucier said. "We've had quite a few in our school here just recently but not that many on the ball team so, obviously, that's helped us out some. I appreciate the administration and the faculty in working with us there. We also have a few girls on virtual, and so they don't have that threat as much as the others. Just the fact a lot of the close games, too, we try not to do a bus if we absolutely don't have to, and I think that helps as well."
Point guard Lily Morton is the lone senior on the team and isn't taking any games for granted.
"We're just playing every game how we can and not knowing what's going to happen as each game approaches us," Morton said. "We're just handling it pretty well and I think as the season goes on that if we do have let downs, we just need to play through and play our game."
Given the circumstances and having limited practices in the offseason, Lucier has been "pleasantly surprised" by the way the team has responded.
The Lady Cherokees boast one of the most potent offenses in Region 1-1A, having outscored opponents by a combined 505-349 in 10 games.
Several underclassmen, including post players Keri Alexander and Shay McDonell, have contributed to the team's early success. Alexander has led the team in scoring in two games after missing her entire freshman year due to a concussion.
"Freshman year I would say was frustrating after getting a concussion because I enjoy playing and it wasn't fun," Alexander said. "This year, it's been fun and I'm excited to be back. It's fun and I'm just glad to be playing with a great team. It's a blessing."
"Keri came out excited and hungry, and that really shows in the way she plays on both ends of the floor," Lucier added. "You're just so impressed, not only just with her aggression and the way she gives such a great effort every night but also in the fact she's able to finish as many shots contested as she does with basically no playing time last year. ... You look at Shay and you think, 'Hey, she's a freshman,' and sometimes you forget because she doesn't play nervous or scared. Anytime you've got some younger girls coming out and willing to take to the rim, it's pretty exciting."
The Lady Cherokees will take on the biggest challenge yet Friday when the reigning District 2-1A champion Cosby High School Lady Eagles roll into town for a pivotal matchup.
Cosby (5-2, 2-0 District 2-1A) is off to a hot start after picking up two big district wins last week against Washburn and Jellico.
"I think going against Cosby, our district rival, I think that we need to for sure prep all week because this is a big game for us," Morton said. "I think that we need to have a fast-paced momentum going into the game so that we can stay with them because they are very fast-paced. I just think that we need to conquer through it, even if something happens throughout the week. I think our chances of clinching the district are very high due to our different style of team this year, and I believe that they are pretty high that if we work for it then we can do it."