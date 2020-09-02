Lady Cherokees hoping to bounce back

Greenback School head girls soccer coach Rob Fox knew when set the schedule there might be some tough, valuable lessons for the team to learn early on.
The Lady Cherokees have managed to win one game of the first four, and injuries to key players have been a main factor.
"So far, we're struggling and we've had a rash of injuries, so that's been our biggest disappointment at this point," Fox said. "After our third game, we had six girls injured, which is way beyond anything I've had before. Right now, we're just suffering through a pretty bad spell of it. As a result, we've struggled. I knew we had a difficult opening to our season, so it's not terribly shocking that we were able to pull out wins."
The Lady Cherokees opened the season Aug. 18 with a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap — the same team that knocked Greenback out of the Region 2-1A semifinals last year.
The team followed up Aug. 20 with a 6-1 loss to a stout Class 3A William Blount squad but downed Sequoyah five days later for the first win of the season. Greenback fell again Thursday in a 5-0 loss to Carter.
"We played very well against Sequoyah and pulled a pretty good win and had a really good outing, even though we were still down," Fox said. "We still held it together and had a strong game. We were hoping for the same thing Thursday against Carter, and Carter's a pretty strong team. We were down 1-0 at halftime, so we felt like we were going in and doing well. Our second half, we gave up a goal quickly and ended up having a meltdown and ended up dropping three scores in like eight minutes."
Senior All-County player Jenna McConnell said the rough start has been a hard pill to swallow. She believes part of the reason is the Lady Cherokees missed the majority of preseason training and scrimmages.
"We've had a rough start a little bit and our schedule was kind of stacked for the couple of games," McConnell said. "The team who knocked us out of region last year was our very first game this year, and we didn't have any preparation with a scrimmage or anything like that, so that was hard. We've had a few injuries that we were not expecting this year, and they're not bad and they'll come back in a few weeks, but that's kind of set us back a little bit. Our more inexperienced players have had to step up where you think they wouldn't."
Seniors McConnell, Betsy Tiller and Riley Poe have stepped up in the absence of reigning All-District 4-1A Offensive Player of the Year Julianne Fox.
"We're a young team, and I think we've got nine ninth-graders so we've got a lot of girls that are back because they played for us as eighth-graders," Rob said. "When we have the injuries that we have, we have even more of those young girls on the field. It's been a lot of trial by fire by our keepers, both Shea McDonald and Brooke McConnell. They're getting hit pretty hard with some pretty good shooters, but they're learning a lot.
"On the field, we've had a lot of stuff up front by Jenna McConnell, Riley Poe has really stepped up and (Kierra) Bishop has been really strong for us," he added. "I shouldn't forget about Betsy Tiller because on Thursday night, she had an outstanding game. She's doing better this year than she ever has for me."
The Lady Cherokees took on District 3-3A powerhouse Heritage on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime and will play again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Fulton.
Greenback will open District 4-1A play Sept. 10 on the road at Sweetwater.
"We really do have as bit of a chance as last year to win the district and go even further this year, but we just kind of need to get more mentally prepared," McConnell said. "Next week, we start our districts, which is really important. The other games are good experience, but it doesn't really count toward the district. There's no reason not to think we can't go as far as we did last year."