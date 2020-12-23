The Greenback School Lady Cherokees (8-4, 2-1 District 2-1A) looked in control and went up as much as 13 points in the second half Friday against the Cosby High School Lady Eagles, but head coach Angie Lucier knew the reigning District 2-1A champions weren’t down for the count.
Lucier was right.
The Lady Eagles increased defensive pressure, went on a 21-5 run in the fourth quarter and rallied to a 54-43 win.
The loss is Greenback’s first in district play.
“It was a tale of two halves you could almost say, and in the first half we got in a hole, but I was real proud of how they got out of it,” Lucier said. “We came back and things were rolling our way, and really in the second half, they kept coming at us but we did pretty good in the third quarter to maintain the lead. You play a team like Cosby, a seasoned team with five seniors out there at any given time that had been in very stressful situations, they’re going to keep coming at you and they’re not going to lay down.”
After trailing 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Cherokees boosted the offensive attack behind junior Kierra Bishop’s 10 points to claim a 26-17 advantage at halftime.
Greenback continued firing on all cylinders early in the third quarter to jump out to a 36-24 lead. Cosby started gaining momentum down the stretch and forced five turnovers for transition points.
“It goes like that in every game against them where it’s back and forth, and at the end they always pull forward,” Bishop said. “I think it’s maybe like when they get a rebound and they make a shot and then come down and stop our shot, that’s when we get down in the hole and can’t get back out of it. I think we were really ready for them because we knew who they were and what they had to come against us. They’ve beaten us every time, but we’ll get them.”
Lucier complimented the team’s effort and thought all six key players stepped up.
Bishop led the team with 16 points, followed by sophomore center Keri Alexander with 15 points.
“Anytime we play Cosby, we know it’s our biggest district opponent and they’ve been the district champs every year we’ve been in this district,” Lucier said. “One of our major goals every year is to try and knock them off, and so everybody is up for this game. I felt like, physically, Keri took a beating under the bucket and laid right in there and still came up with it. ... Kiki (Bishop) really wanted this win and she came up to this game ready to play. I know it hurts them really bad, but more than anything, we just wanted to motivate them for the next thing.”
The Lady Cherokees hosted the Midway High School Lady Green Wave on Tuesday for the final game of 2020 and will take the next two weeks off for Christmas break.
Fortunately, the team has not had any major issues with COVID-19 and plans to squeeze in a few practices before the season starts back.
“Yeah, hopefully we can get in the gym soon right after Christmas and get back to work so we can be ready for Cosby again,” Bishop said. “Our goal this year is to beat Cosby. I think this game gave us some confidence, but I also think it put us down a little bit because we know we had it there for a while and then they came back.”
The Lady Cherokees’ next game will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at home against the Loudon High School Lady Redskins.