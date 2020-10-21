Greenback School head girls soccer coach Rob Fox felt a sense of déjà vu sweep over Thursday night when the Lady Cherokees went toe-to-toe with the Polk County High School Lady Wildcats in the District 4-1A tournament championship.
The teams have squared off for the district title the previous three years, and last year’s match concluded when the Lady Cherokees capitalized on a tight penalty kick shootout after two overtime periods.
Greenback again forced the match into two overtimes Thursday, but penalty kicks weren’t necessary thanks to two additional goals in the second overtime and a 4-2 win.
“It was causing me a heart attack because we did the same thing last year,” Fox said. “We went to double (penalty kicks) and, fortunately, it came out all right for us. This year, I convinced myself up to this point that there’s no way it can happen again and just seemed impossible. We went to overtime and then into double overtime and, fortunately, we avoided PKs and found a way to win. It was great, but it was stressful again. It’s just Polk County, and every time we play Polk County it’s just out of control.”
The teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation before the Lady Wildcats jumped in front 2-1 midway through the first overtime. The Lady Cherokees responded three minutes later with a goal from senior and reigning District 4-1A Most Valuable Player Julianne Fox to send the game into a second overtime.
Less than three minutes into the second overtime, Julianne scored again to push the Lady Cherokees back out in front 3-2. Junior striker Kierra Bishop added the final goal five minutes later to seal the game.
“It’s always a good feeling to win a district championship and we were happy about that, but Polk County is one of our rivals and that was the main game we were looking for,” Julianne said. “I think we just really wanted to do it for (Rob) and got to come out here and see the scoreboard. It was a really good feeling.”
Despite a rocky start to the season, the Lady Cherokees made good on a promise to repeat as district champions.
“The game was a little bit of an emotional rollercoaster because we were down and thought we were going to lose and had everyone in that moment thinking, ‘We could actually lose this’,” Jenna McConnell, Greenback senior, said. “We were thinking we could go back-to-back easily, but it was actually tough. Once we finally got over the hill and finally won, we were all like little kids. I told them how good of a feeling it was going to be when we won, and they were able to experience that.”
Rob noted the growth he’s seen since taking over what was a fledgling program seven years ago. He’s led the Lady Cherokees to two district titles and has coached numerous All-District and All-Region players.
“I think it does a lot for the girls’ sense of accomplishment and confidence,” he said. “They get onto the field now and they’ve got a little more confidence. So many of them come to us and they’re not soccer players, don’t know how to play the game or know anything about the game. When you finally get them to this level, they start to think this is any other sport they can play. I can still see seven years ago when I first started coaching and how far we’ve come as an organization, as a club, as a soccer team. The biggest thing is we’ve kept it going.”
He credits much of that success to the senior class, which consists of Julianne, McConnell, Betsy Tiller, Riley Poe and Lily Morton. He considers this “the most experienced senior class” in program history.
“This senior class is really tight this year, and we’ve been really tight the last four years,” McConnell said. “We’ve grown up playing soccer and have really brought the program together these last few years. I think for the last few games, I think our senior class is really trying to make the biggest impact we can because we have a lot of talent.”
“The senior class, we’re all really good athletes and I think we’re all really big assets to the team,” Julianne added. “The Greenback community has been really good to us about it. I’ve played the last four years, and we’ve just gotten really developed.”
The Lady Cherokees took on the Oneida High School Lady Indians on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime in the Region 2-1A semifinals.