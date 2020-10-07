Lady Cherokees aim to finish season strong

As the 2020 high school regular season winds down, the Greenback School Lady Cherokees soccer team has its sights set on closing out on a strong note heading into the District 4-1A tournament.
The Lady Cherokees have won eight out of the last 10 matches, including district wins over Sweetwater, Polk County, Bledsoe County and Sale Creek.
"We're coming together at a good time," Rob Fox, Greenback head girls soccer coach, said. "We had a rough opening of the season mostly because of injuries. I think we had eight or nine brand new girls, and probably the biggest thing is we had two brand new keepers that have never played the position before so that's always hard for anybody to get past that hump. We feel like we've done that past a larger degree, so we're coming together better. We've had a streak here to where we've not been defeated in about seven games."
The Lady Cherokees dropped the first five of seven matches to start the season but have bounced back in offense led by seniors Julianne Fox and Jenna McConnell.
In Greenback's 5-1 win Sept. 26 against Maryville Christian School, Julianne became the second player in program history to score 100 career goals. The record was previously broken by her older sister, Masey, who now serves as an assistant coach.
"It's always kind of been something that I've always wanted to do," Julianne said. "I think it really just made me feel like my senior year was complete almost because it's just something I always wanted to do. My sister, I've always looked up to her and just the fact that she did something like that, too. I'm glad I had my teammates with me and my close friends."
Rob credits much of the team's success late in the season to a handful of underclassmen that have stepped into starting roles.
"Overall in everything else, we've been able to pull some wins so that's good for our confidence," he said. "We're still growing and still trying to get ourselves into a better scoring position right now. It's that eight or nine girls that are brand new to us. In a lot of cases, we've got a lot of girls now that are freshmen that are part of our starting lineup. When you're a Greenback-sized school, you have to have that. When you have those brand new players when they first show up back in June and they don't even know how to kick a ball, and then you get to where we are now in October and they're starters, that's almost always for us what defines how much we accelerate."
Greenback played Loudon High School on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime. The final match of the regular season will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Oliver Springs High School.
The Lady Cherokees will look to repeat as district champions as the No. 1 seed in the District 4-1A tournament, which is set to be played next week.
"I think we have as good a chance as ever to repeat," Rob said. "Until we learn otherwise, Polk County seems to be the team to beat for us because that's become something of a pretty big rivalry for us. There's a different kind of a feel when we're playing Polk County, and I'm expecting exactly that. If we can find a way to win that first round, we'll go the championship game and that will be here if we can do it."