Greenback Youth Sports celebrates lights

Greenback Youth Sports held a special lighting ceremony Saturday evening to celebrate the addition of lights to the baseball field.
The event was a culmination of years of work by the organization to improve youth baseball.
“I’m a longstanding resident of the community and I played baseball down there as a child through the rec program, never had lights,” Billy Anderson, GYS baseball commissioner, said. “Finally got the lights put up this year, which is a huge deal for the community.”
GYS started decades ago as a group of parent volunteers organizing youth sports for their children. In the past 10 years, the program gained more structure and is now a recognized nonprofit organization.
The goals remain the same, however, of providing recreation opportunities for local children. The group boasts a softball and baseball program of around 200 players as well as a football program of roughly 100 players in the fall.
“Over the past 10 years we took that community effort and we created a true nonprofit and tried to organize and structure it in such a way that it could continue into the future,” Missy McNeil, GYS secretary, said. “And so the lighting ceremony is a culmination of a lot of hard work and past volunteer hours that allowed us to purchase and erect these lights on this city field that has never had lights before.
“Really over the past 10 years we put forth some objectives and goals for this group after we became a true nonprofit and one of the goals was to be able to purchase lights in partnership with the city,” she added. “So there were several discussions with the city over the years and last year the city approved for us to move forward with that project. Then in addition to that we had to fundraise for several years.”
The ceremony served to recognize those who had contributed to the project, notably former board members and volunteer Ronnie Hudgens. Hudgens served the organization more than 20 years ago and died of a heart attack on the field while working on maintenance. The plaque naming the field in his honor deteriorated over time, so a new sign was erected and the field rededicated in Hudgens’ honor during the event.
The ceremony was concluded by Greenback Mayor Dewayne Birchfield, who gave a short speech before counting down to the lighting of the field. As he reached zero and the lights came on, the crowd burst into applause and players from the U12 Black and Orange teams ran onto the field to begin their game.