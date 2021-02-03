Greenback wrestlers clinch region championship

Although Greenback School has one of the smallest enrollments for public high schools in the state, the Cherokees wrestling team had a strong showing in the Region 2 A-AA finals.
The Cherokees made the two-hour trek Thursday to Cookeville to take on the high-powered Upperman High School Bees and pulled the upset with a final team score of 36-23.
The win marks the program's first region championship in a decade.
"This was absolutely huge for our program," Ben Ward, Greenback head wrestling coach, said. "We went into the match pretty evenly matched for the most part but thinking they were probably about a six-point favorite. Our guys hung in there and won, and I think this will be something for our program to build off of in the coming years."
The match began with the 132-pound weight class in which Greenback's Austin Hamilton dropped a hard-fought match to Ryan Leonard. Greenback lost the next two weight class matchups at 138 and 145, giving Upperman a 12-0 lead.
The Cherokees began to accumulate momentum in the 152-pound class when junior Alec Perry threw Dylan Dobbs onto his back for a late second-period pin to cut the score to 12-6.
"I knew it was a big match going in and knew I had to win it to give us a shot at it," Perry said. "Going in, my mindset about it was different because this match was more important to me and to the team. I knew I had to pull out something. It was relieving because I trusted the other guys that they were going to win their matches after me, and I felt confident that we had the title."
Greenback senior Garrett Shockley followed with a forfeit win at 160, but the Cherokees proceeded to drop the next two weight classes to fall 24-12.
However, 195-pounder Logan Caldwell fought back and defeated Matthew Shaver in the first period for the win. Riding a wave of momentum, Greenback senior Jeremiah Cope capitalized on his opponent to tie the score at 24.
"When I first entered the mat, I knew we needed this because we're a smaller team, and we were already at a disadvantage because we don't fill all 14 weight classes," Cope said. "I just knew that I needed to win for my team to make sure that we were the regional champ. As I was going through the match, I was thinking, 'This is for my coach, the guys and just to do them right.' When I finally pinned him, it felt amazing and it was a great experience."
Upperman was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty, and two more UHS forfeits at 113 and 120 sealed the win for the Cherokees.
"This achievement locks Greenback in as one of the eight best teams in the state for the year," Ward said. "These guys personified teamwork as for guys willing to do what was best for the team. They stepped up a weight class to ensure the victory. I was proud of the way they wrestled for Greenback and not just for themselves (Thursday). The smallest enrolled high school in Tennessee became champions of their own region, which is quite a feat for a little school ... and we're not finished."
Achieving such a historic season almost seemed impossible three months ago when wrestling teams across the state were in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was highly doubtful that the rest of the season would be able to reach a completion because wrestling is a sport where you have to be in contact at all times or you're not going to win," Ward said. "Just working through all the protocols throughout the season. I mean, our team, we've been quarantined twice from contact tracing. Just having to shut down for long periods of time, you lose everything that you've built up to cardio-wise and mentally. It's like you have to start the season over twice after you've started it the first time so, mentally, it was a big hurdle for us to go through."
The Cherokees will compete again Thursday at Alcoa High School in the Region 2 A-AA individual championships.
Ward expects at least six of eight wrestlers attending to advance to the state tournament, which will be held Feb. 18 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
"One of my goals is to be able to qualify to go to the state tournament this year because I was unable to last year," Cope said. "I was almost about to pin my man and I got it taken away from me because of the time, so one of my goals is to actually make it this year and then go onto state and maybe win it all this year in my weight class."