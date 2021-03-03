Greenback wrestlers battle at state

The 2020-21 wrestling season officially came to an end Saturday for the Greenback School Cherokees when the team fell short in the Tennessee Secondary Sports Athletic Association Class A-AA State Championships in Chattanooga.
Six wrestlers competed for the opportunity to medal in the top seven of each weight class, but head coach Ben Ward said the competition was too stiff this year.
“I thought it was a great wrestling experience for our program, and we took six out of our eight guys all year that qualified for state,” Ward said. “Our numbers were good and we were really excited about our chances to reach the medal stand. Of course the two that come to my mind were Cory Manuel at 113 and Jeremiah Cope at 220. Their brackets seemed to be favorable, and Cory’s turned out to be like we thought it would be.
“Everybody wrestled great, and we had some overachievers and some guys that made it further there in the tournament than I ever gave them credit for,” he added.
Cory Manuel fell 15-0 in the second round of the 113 weight class, Darren Ward lost 5-0 in the second round of the 120 weight class, Alec Perry came up short 7-4 in the third round of the 145 weight class, Garrett Shockley fell 8-2 in the quarterfinals of the 152 weight class, Logan Caldwell missed 2-0 in the second round of the 195 weight class and Jeremiah Cope dropped 4-0 in the third round of the 220 weight class.
Cope lost his first match 2-0 to Trousdale County High School freshman Rob Atwood but was grateful for the experience.
“It was very different from years past because it wasn’t as large as it normally is,” Cope said. “It was a very humbling moment because you see how hard you’ve worked to get here and the guys beside you. It was scary, but you know you’ve got to forget about it and do your best. It was a humbling moment because nobody knew where (Atwood) was from, we didn’t know if he was good or not. For your first match, I was a deer in the headlights because I didn’t know what to do there. It woke me up afterward and it was a great experience.”
Four of Greenback’s six competitors had the opportunity to wrestle in a blood match to medal.
“All four of them came up short in medaling at state,” Ward said. “Darren lost by points, Cory got teched in his match by a kid from Red Bank, Garrett Shockley got beat by points and Logan Caldwell was tied with five seconds left match. He went for a big head throw and it slipped, and the kid scored two points as time ran out and lost the match 3-1. It was a great, great hard-fought match. We came up short on getting to the medal stand, but we had four guys in position to make the medal stand. I would consider that very successful.”
Despite the outcome, the season is one of the best in program history after clinching the first region championship in 10 years.
“It’s definitely been a season of ups and downs because, at first, we didn’t know if we were going to have a season at all,” Ward said. “Jumping into the season, getting going and then having to shut down for quarantine for those two weeks and jump back in, it’s just a roller coaster of emotions for these kids and their cardio shape. They were troopers throughout all of it and never once talked about quitting or giving up.”
“At the beginning, we weren’t doing too hot but we eventually flipped the switch,” Cope added. “We started going, we started winning and we had to work hard to get the region title. That was a very good moment.”
Ward stepped down as head coach Sunday but will continue to assist the team next year.
“I’m going to step down this coming year as the head coach, but I’m still going to help out with the program,” he said. “I think I’m going to focus on reaching out to Loudon High School and getting five or six guys that’s interested in wrestling over here with us because that would help our team greatly just to be able to have a full lineup. I think I’m going to allow the head coach at Greenback, whoever that might be, to focus on Greenback boys and I will go after some at Loudon and try to recruit us some to fill out that roster. If we are able to do that, we can be very competitive with any of those teams.”