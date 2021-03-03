Greenback teams fall in region tourney

For the first time in two years, both the Greenback School boys and girls basketball teams competed in the opening round of the Region 1-1A tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Cherokees looked to get revenge Friday in a quarterfinal rematch against the Unaka High School Lady Rangers but came up just short in a 39-38 loss to end the season.
“In a game like this, somebody’s not going to come out on top,” Angie Lucier, Greenback head girls basketball coach, said. “I felt like my girls played really, really hard. They put their heart and soul into it, and it really hurts when you put that much out there and things just don’t work out for you. I hate it for our senior Lily (Morton) to be hurting like she is, but you can’t say that the effort wasn’t there.”
Greenback took the first lead of the game early in the third quarter when junior Madison Graves capitalized on a three-point play to go up 22-21, but a series of missed shots and turnovers helped Unaka regain a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cherokees jumped ahead 38-37 thanks to a pair of free throws by Graves, but the Lady Rangers took advantage of a breakaway basket on a turnover to go up 39-38 with 20 seconds remaining.
“I felt like in the first half that Keri (Alexander) was trying to avoid giving a charge because that’s been something,” Lucier said. “We really looked to drive in the paint a little bit more in the second half and also trying to get it with people that some of their better defenders were not on. They kept moving (Lydnie Ramsey) around because she’s so long and is hard to get around. We were trying to adjust and get good looks for us, and I thought we got some really good looks in the second half but not all of them fell.”
Greenback junior Kierra Bishop managed to get off a final shot that fell short as time expired.
“At this stage in the game, you’ve got to have a little luck and things down the stretch go your way,” Lucier said. “When we needed the luck, it wasn’t there. We got looks both times on the side out and right there when we brought it the whole way. We got a decent look and almost had a put-back, and so your heart breaks for the kids because you know how much they’ve got invested in this. Lily’s been here for quite a while and when you’re at Greenback playing middle school and all the way up, this really makes it just a little bit harder to swallow.”
Morton is the lone senior on the team and one of the best players in the program in the last decade.
She earned All-District 2-1A regular season and All-Tournament honors in her final year as the Lady Cherokees’ starting point guard.
“I’ve spent seven years on this court and many more off of it,” Morton said. “One of the most important things I’ve learned over the years is that it’s more than just a sport in this small town, and I couldn’t be more thankful that I was able to grow up here. The relationships that I have built and the memories made will stick with me forever. I’ll most definitely never forget my time spent here. The love and support is unreal. I also couldn’t thank God enough for allowing me to play the game even after two knee surgeries.”
Despite dealing with COVID-19 issues and injuries, the Lady Cherokees managed a season that yielded a 17-10 overall record and a second-place finish in the District 2-1A tournament.
“It’s a great season that almost wasn’t, and that’s kind of the way I think of it,” Lucier said. “Every game, you didn’t know if maybe this was going to be your last game. The girls, I felt, approached it and came out most of the time thankful to be out there, having the opportunity to play and knowing they could be quarantined. We had several get quarantined and several get COVID, so just being here playing in the region and you’re one win away from advancing, it just speaks volumes to their resilience.”
Cherokees bow outThe Greenback School Cherokees’ season also came to an end Saturday after falling 89-39 to North Greene High School in the Region 3-2A quarterfinals.
The Cherokees end the season 2-24 overall and 1-8 in District 2-1A play, but first-year head coach Shane Belcher believes the team will be more competitive next season with a majority of the roster returning.
“It was kind of up-and-down because you get excited by the way they played in several games, and then you take two steps back,” Belcher said. “I felt like, overall, every kid in that program has improved dramatically. Toward the end of the season there, I think we started to understand kind of the culture we want and the way we’re going to play, and diving for loose balls in the Washburn game was big because it shows they’re starting to understand how to play basketball.”